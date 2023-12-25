Review of the first episode of Orphan Black: Echoes, the spin-off of Orphan Black that SYFY premieres on January 8, 2024 with Krysten Ritter as the protagonist.

He already had a considerable career as a performer, but Tatiana Maslany (She Hulk) became known with Orphan Black, a Canadian series of five seasons that were released between 2013 and 2017 in which we enjoyed its ability to transmute, giving life to different characters that are very different from each other. The script was good, but his work was downright sublime.

The fact is that SYFY, one of the essential NBC Universal channels for science fiction fans, is going to launch on January 8 Orphan Black: Echoes, a series spin-off they ten 45-minute episodes that return us to the same fictional universe with Kristen Ritter (Jessica Jones) in the lead role and serving as executive producer.

He replaces creators John Fawcett and Graeme Manson Anna Fishko (The Society, Do You Know Who That Is?) as creator, screenwriter, showrunner and executive producer, although Fawcett, who directed 17 episodes of the five seasons, contributes her expertise as director and executive producer.

The mother series, although it could be enjoyed for a time on Netflix, unfortunately, is not available at this time on any platform to watch legally (we say this casually, in case someone takes note and gets the rights of the franchise held by Boat Rocker).

¿What is the starting point?

We have, as we said, a new main character in Orphan Black: Echoes. She is a woman named Lucy who wakes up in a room where she is informed that she has undergone a surgical procedure and that she needs to rest.

She can't remember who she is, where she is, and why, so she escapes to discover that she is inside a larger complex where genetic manipulation experiments appear to be taking place. There she discovers that there are body parts that are being “created” thanks to a revolutionary four-dimensional printing technology.

Two years later, he has managed to escape that horrible experience and settle in a quiet agricultural community, far from the city. There she has established a strong bond with her landlord, Jack, and her daughter, Charlie, although she has never stopped suffering from regressions and nightmares that lead her to remember over and over again a specific event in which there is involved a knife and a lot of blood.

An unfortunate accident puts her back on the map and makes her a target: she is considered a threat to be defeated, so she will be forced to flee first and then confront those who try to catch her.

Well headed

The first episode of Orphan Black: Echoes It is one of those that sows many unknowns. The ending is a textbook cliffhanger that brings us a point of connection with the original series, but in a very poorly defined way, barely a brushstroke.

The audience's main question will be whether it is necessary to have seen it to enjoy the spin-off. It is not essential, since He introduces us to new characters and takes the trouble to develop them so that we can compose the puzzle, but it is highly recommended given that it is understood that as it evolves we will discover more links between the two.

Regarding the audiovisual language itself, the Canadian series went somewhat off the rails of the genre's conventions and also took quite a few risks, while this one, now produced in the United States, is somewhat more formulaic and dependent on special effects. In principle, this does not have to work against it, as long as it does not become bland or predictable.

Krysten Ritter is a good signing in the leading role as well as Keeley Hawes, who is in charge of providing the response. At first, she leaves us wanting more and with the impression that there are good ideas behind this return, although she misses Maslany, who was the soul of the original series.

How and when to see Orphan Black: Echoes? On SYFY Spain next January 8 at 10 p.m., then a new episode every Monday and, as always, within the on-demand offer of the main operators after the broadcast (Movistar+, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Virgin, Euskaltel, R and Telecable).

Let's hope it knows how to fascinate us like the original, returning to such important issues as identity, the role of new technologies and scientific manipulation in the evolution of our existence. It is very promising.

VALUATION:

Promising starting point for a series that returns us to an iconic work of science fiction: the changes in tone are appreciated, but it is engaging.

THE BEST:

The development of the main mystery and some evocative images in the form of reflections that advance where the shots will go. The end.

WORST:

It expands on slightly less interesting parts of the story until it gets to the heart of the matter. Maslany is missed.