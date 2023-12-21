Review of Nolly, the miniseries by Russel T. Davis (Years and Years, It's a Sin) in which Elena Bonham Carter transforms into actress Noele Gordon. Already on FilmIn and COSMO.

I wish all the series that populate platforms and specialized channels were so clear about what they want to tell throughout their footage. Nolly It is made up of three episodes of approximately 45 minutes in length and, after passing through FilmIn, it now comes to COSMOso it is available on the main pay operators: Movistar Plus+, Vodafone TV, Orange TV and Agile TV.

The miniseries balances between comedy and drama to touch our hearts while still making us smile and, above all, making us think about the standards of the audiovisual industry and the game that draws the fine line that separates reality from fiction.

Behind her is the great Russell T. Davis, genius creator of gems like Queer as Folk, Years and Years or It's a Sin. This is the first project from Quay Street Productions, a production company associated with ITV that directs Nicola ShindlerDavies' collaborator for more than twenty years and producer of most of his television series.

Davies, in fact, had a test script for Crossroads as one of his first jobs on television, so he knows what he's talking about and manages to give the series a very special character.

Nolly It begins by showing us Noele Gordon at her most popular moment leading the cast of Crossroads, a local soap opera followed nationally that does excellent numbers despite the competition. Over time, she has earned a status that allows her to rewrite the series' scripts on the fly and make staging decisions.

This bothers his bosses, who begin to feel uncomfortable by his attitude. To his surprise, when his agent prepares to renegotiate his contract for the following season he finds himself with an unexpected dismissal. What will become of her character Meg, the backbone of the series? Will Crossroads succeed without its star? What ending will they give it?

In the end, the real soap opera was not the one that was being recorded but the one that was brewing behind the scenes, something that was recreated with a sense of humor and ingenuity.

In Nolly there are many speeches: a tribute to soap operas and their conventionstypical of long-running productions (the big revelations, the improbable twists, the special episodes filmed off set, the looks into infinity…), a heartfelt tribute to Noele Gordon as a forgotten icon and above all a denunciation of how show business can be cruel.

Two keys in this sense, which are denounced loudly and clearly: the misogyny which is expressed in many ways, as contempt, disdain or demonstrating fear and social discrimination based on age or ageismespecially when it can be used as a weapon against a woman and, therefore, fuel said misogyny.

The script works wonderfully, based on real events but also taking the necessary licenses to make a story that is initially very local, something universal.

The setting of the early 80s is also great, not only for the staging, costumes, makeup and hair, but also for portraying, through simple conversations, the changes that were taking place in the mentality of the people and the progressive opening of You look towards social and sentimental relationships. Friendship is once again a central axis in this fiction.

But it is also that Elena Bonham Carter is amazing in a role that she approaches with restraint and restraint, without neglecting Gordon's strength and fortitude: a powerful, self-made woman who is said to have been the first to appear on a color television broadcast.

Nolly is one of the most powerful female television characters of the year: the series transcends its biopic quality to remain stuck in our minds. It sincerely moves because it has soul. On the list of essentials for 2023!

VALUATION:

Nostalgic, fun, moving and rebellious three-episode miniseries when it comes to standing up to stereotypes in the 80s.

THE BEST:

Elena Bonham Carter is sublime playing one of the best television characters of the year.

WORST:

It is a must watch on VO if you don't want to miss a lot of information about the characters and the era. There are local jokes that are lost.