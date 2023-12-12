After the spectacular start that had occurred in the first volume with the first eleven issues of the collection and some special ones, it was time to establish itself in the market. Panini Comics offers us the long adventure that led Excalibur to jump from dimension to dimension.

Drinking from the greats

Parallel Dimensions was a long journey for Excalibur that spanned twelve installments and one more added that brought it to a close. Initially, these forecasts were only nine, an already respectable number, but finally an entire year of the series was under the influence of the saga, with a tie-in through. Thanks to Cacharro, the big-headed monster capable of opening doors between dimensions, the group underwent a more than curious journey moving thanks to the power of Rachel Summers who powered the mechanical construct and dragged a train that did not need rails to move.

Chris Claremont not only took the opportunity to unleash crazy moments that exuded an enormous sense of humor, he even allowed himself to pay homage to the classics, including one from Kitty Pryde’s early days in the X-Men. Throughout two issues of the adventure we can see how Nightcrawler becomes the protagonist as Lord Warrior on a kind of planet that reminds us of Mars, with beautiful princesses as well as a series of extraterrestrial races, one of which has four arms. which are also significant.

We are talking about John Carter by Edgar Rice Burroughs, also the creator of Tarzan. But that story ends up having a narrator who is none other than Miss Pryde, just as she did with Illyana when she narrated Kitty’s Fairy Tale to her, one of the great moments of Dave Cockrum’s second stage with the pencils of the mutants.

Excalibur Cross Time V1

The distorting element

Although action and fantasy prevail at all times, there is no doubt that one of the elements that underpins the characters’ relationships is love. We find two love triangles that affect all the members of the group, with the addition of Alistaire Stuart being the one who ends up offering the sum necessary for it. Both Kitty and Rachel Summers will be involved with Stuart while Brian “Captain Britain” Braddock and Nightcrawler will continue to develop their own part alongside the shapeshifter Meggan, the former’s official girlfriend.

Along the way they will have to deal with all kinds of threats but some will have more weight than others, such as that of Jamie Braddock and his abilities to distort reality, placing all the brothers in the family with the status of super-powered beings, we cannot forget to Elizabeth “Betsy” Braddock, Mental Butterfly, at that time presumed dead after the events narrated in “The Fall of Mutants”. Meanwhile, other enemies continue to develop their stories in the background, such as the Techno-Grid and her relationship with Nigel Frobisher, with Opal Moon Saturn’s shadow still being elongated.

A large number of guests

Excalibur Omnibus Vol 2 HC

There is no doubt about the invaluable work of Alan Davis as the main illustrator of the collection, without him Excalibur surely would not have left such a good taste in the mouths that readers of the late eighties enjoyed, just like his solo period, script and drawing, which we can enjoy later in future omnigold volumes. But to cover its delays or for special reasons, in this volume we also have the opportunity to meet excellent authors of the stature of Rick Leonardi, Ron Lim, Chris Wozniak in his beginnings, Collen Doran or David Ross.

Special mention deserves the episode drawn by Barry Windsor-Smith with inks by Bill Sienkiewicz, a crossover with the series The Nth Man, in which we still continue with hints of multiversal exchanges plus the necessary collaboration of the unbalanced Jamie. Much more focused on a groundbreaking narrative, with elements extracted from the distorted bombast of two drawing geniuses.

Here Claremont gives more rein to a much more severe tone, far from so much comedy, facing the gravity of having lost Kitty Pryde throughout the previous pages, left in the hands of a version of Courtney Ross, with Fenix ​​unleashing her power to confront a threat of almost unlimited power. Some pages that complement in a different way the riot of fantasy of the “faerie” worlds of the British Isles. A volume dominated by humor that leaves room for many more things that make our imagination fly.

Marvel Gold. Excalibur 2 parallel dimensions

Title: : Marvel Gold. Excalibur 2 parallel dimensions

URL : Milcomics

Author : VVAA

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-11-30

ISBN : 9788411507561

Description : The extraordinary stage of Chris Claremont and Alan Davis continues in the X-Men collection unlike any other. The English mutant group displays its show throughout the entire Multiverse! An epic journey through incredible alternate dimensions, featuring almost any hero or villain you can imagine.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

4.5 4.50 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)

Jesus Salvador Gomez

Weaned in some arcades playing Ghost N’ Goblins and raised under the prism of the national comics of Ibañez, Escobar, Vazquez… and the classics Don Miki from Disney, his life changed the day that number 45 of Spider-Man fell into his hands. from Comics Forum. Since then Marvel entered his life never to abandon it, just like video games have done. A lover of the mythical stages of Claremont, Byrne, Miller, Stern or Simonson, he shamelessly confesses that his wife is partly responsible for the fact that after his quarantine he continues to be absorbed by hobbies that will never abandon him.