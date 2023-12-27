Diabolo Ediciones publishes the definitive book about the digital world, Journey to the Digimon World. The Age of Digivolution

Digimon It is one of the largest multimedia franchises in Japanese entertainment. What started out as a small toy inspired by Tamagotchi In 1997, it has ended up being a franchise that ranges from television series and movies, to video games and even mangas.

Although it already had its run in the Japanese country, the first time people heard about digital monsters in Spain was in the year 2000, when The 2 issued Digimon Adventure for the first time. Its very entertaining story, as well as its incredible characters, without forgetting of course its catchy opening (great job with the version of Carlos Lazaro), made an entire generation discover the Digital World. Since then, the Digimons They have been a very important part of popular geek culture in our peninsula.

One of these great fans of this franchise is Sergio Reyes, who, demonstrating great knowledge of all the material that has come out around the Digimonhas written a book dedicated to these fundamental creatures of the geek world. Diabolo Editions has been in charge of editing and publishing this book where all the worlds and sagas of the Digital worldStarting since Digimon Adventuregoing by Frontier and until reaching the recent Adventure Tri. We are facing the definitive edition of this book that had already been published in 2020, so we have much more content this time.

A book written by a fan for the fan

The author begins with a fantastic introduction where he puts the creation of this franchise and the emergence of the anime industry in context. Japan. Through an entertaining introduction, Reyes It tells the beginnings of the Japanese animation industry, what its first steps were like and how it has become one of the largest entertainment industries in the world.

Through different chapters, Sergio Reyes It breaks down the different television series that make up the franchise. Digimon. In considerable detail he will break down the television series and movies, telling us the events, as well as the development of characters and the symbology behind many things. And it is that Digimon hides many references to all kinds of mythologies, as well as the Nordic one (the tree Yggdrasil), Christian mythology (angels and demons) and of course Japanese and Chinese mythology.

During the pages we will discover that the series and movies inspired by the universe Digimon hide something more than pure entertainment, we will see that values ​​such as friendship and camaraderie are very united. In addition, the book shows how the creators of the franchise wanted to show what it is like to make the transition from childhood to adolescence and even adulthood. It is also very interesting to see how the design and personality of the protagonists has not been a matter of chance, the characters are designed to attract children and so that they can feel identified with one protagonist or another.

The most negative part of these chapters is the length given to narrating what happens in the episodes of the series. It is undoubtedly necessary to make a summary to put the reader in context, even if it is a book designed for a fan to read. But at times it seems that more time has been dedicated to the summary of the series than to the curiosities themselves, which are a few, but seem more like anecdotal data.

Even so, Sergio not only talks about the series and movies, it also talks about another very important part of Digimon, the videogames. Through an entire chapter dedicated to them, he will tell us the evolution of the franchise's games, starting with the classics that came out for the Playstation in 1999, going through the most recent, Survive for the Switch, PS4, PC y Xbox One.

The last two chapters will delight the most diehard fans, since the author compiles in an appendix the Digimon most powerful in the digital world such as the Sacred Beasts, the Seven Great Demon Lords or the Digimon sacred. Enough information is given about each one to be able to meet the most powerful beings in this franchise. There is also a special appendix where the voice actors, both Japanese and Spanish, are discussed. We will be given enough details about the careers of these professionals who have done such a good job in the different adaptations. The book closes with another appendix of curiosities and an epilogue where Reyes thanks those who have supported him in this titanic task.

All these chapters and appendices are full of images taken from the series themselves where we can see the protagonists and the Digimon, as well as movie posters. We can even see images of the games and the faces of the actors who voice the characters.

Conclusions of Journey to the Digimon world. The Age of Digivolution

Sergio Reyes does a great job and shows great love for Digimon. Through more than 300 pages he puts this long-standing franchise, as well as all of its products, into context. Although he may go on too long narrating and summarizing the series and movies, he also gives information about the symbolism that is hidden in the different programs, as well as in his movies. He also explains many details and curiosities that are impossible to understand with the naked eye. A book is a highly recommended book for any fan of the franchise, if you know someone who is passionate about the digital world, this can be a good gift.

Journey to the Digimon world. The Age of Digivolution is a hardcover book of more than 300 pages published by Diabolo Ediciones. You can buy this volume for a price of €27.95.

Journey to the Digimon world. The Age of Digivolution

Author: Sergio Reyes

Editorial: Diabolo Editions

Format: Hard cover

Measurements: 17 x 24 cm

pages: 320 pages in color

ISBN: 978-8419790262

Precio: 27,95 €

Synopsis: NEW UPDATED AND EXPANDED EDITION!

Myths and legends about angels and demons, computer viruses, philosophical theories about the corruption of man…On all this the complex universe of the mythical series has been forged. Digimon.

In this book we will travel through all the worlds of this universe, saga after saga, with character sheets, from Adventure to Frontier through the recent Adventure Tri.

Enemies, unforgettable scenarios or video games have their place in this guide, the most ambitious and complete on the series that marked an entire generation, and that still continues to do so.