Review of Family Plan, Mark Wahlberg's new action comedy that premieres next December 15 on Apple TV+.

With the arrival of Christmas and family reunions, the cinema is filled with films that praise the Christmas spirit or the importance of family, or even both at the same time. Tapes that aim entertain the little ones and the older ones in the house, as is the objective of Family planMark Wahlberg's new movie for Apple TV+.

As usual in his last years of career, Wahlberg once again stars in an action film in which he takes the hits, but also deals them, With one more ingredient, his wife and three children accompany him on the adventure. Well, in Family Plan the important thing, as its title reveals, is really the family.

Dan (Wahleberg) it a former government mercenary who decided to leave his life behind and become a family man in a quiet neighborhood. But when his past comes back to look for him, he will have to flee, keeping his family alive while hiding his true identity from them and planning an exit from the country hidden under a family vacation to Las Vegas.

Is a entertaining film with a lot of action that, however, does not contribute anything new even to the comedy genre, neither the action nor the family entanglements, because everything is so measured that the most advanced moviegoers will realize that they have seen this story hundreds of times. Family Plan premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, December 15.

Unexpected twists

It is true that in a film industry that has been in motion for decades and whose productions are increasingly made faster and with less time, It seems a bit complicated to be 100% original, since many say that “everything has already been invented.” Especially in films like Family Plan, of which we have seen dozens of predecessors with exactly the same plot.

However, every screenwriter, director and actor has the opportunity to make this premise their own and turn a movie with an unoriginal plot into something special. A completely missed opportunity in Mark Wahlberg's film for Apple TV+, since the surprises of the plot can be smelled from miles away.

Nor there is nothing in the movie that is surprising, everything has already been seen hundreds of times. Of course, the reformed murderer of the family is the father; Of course, the woman feels trapped in a marriage that she considers boring; Of course, the teenage daughter has a boyfriend that the family doesn't like; Of course, the teenage boy has a hobby that his father does not approve of…

Everything, absolutely everything, has been seen before. And this is not exactly bad, as I said before it is difficult to be 100% original, but can cause the most advanced moviegoersthose who have already seen movies of this type, they can get extremely bored or sigh in annoyance when one of the film's surprises is revealed, which they are not.

Even so, Family plan works as a pretty entertaining action movie, there are certain chase sequences that are quite well shot and the occasional funny moment. Especially those that involve the presence of the baby and Wahlberg who is still very fit for this type of role.

It's a shame that their characters don't contribute anything more to the film than the continuation of the plot and that This film does not serve to be included in other memorable action films starring Wahlberg, such as Pain and Money or even The Italian Job.

Michelle Monaghan, the best

This It is not the first time that Michelle Monaghan and Mark Wahlberg have worked together and it shows. They already did it in 2016 when they released the movie Patriot Day, with a completely different story than this one related to the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Both actors exude chemistry between them and you can tell that they are having a really good time, but When watching them it is inevitable to wonder if the roles of their characters should not be exchanged. Wouldn't it be great to be able to see for the first time in a film of this type that the former government assassin who wants to escape her past is really the woman?

I'm sure Michelle Monaghan would nail the role, especially because The actress can be seen enjoying the action scenes a lot and without a doubt, it would give a different touch to Family Plan, whose perfect American family with the woman wondering what would have happened if she had not married her husband has already been seen many times.

Well, Monaghan manages to unite in her person those two personalities as different as that of the scared woman who is attentive to her children. along with that of the mother who draws strength from wherever to end the dangers that puts the lives of his three children at risk, all seasoned with the occasional sequence in which he receives more than one blow…

What a shame to have missed this opportunity to give this story a spin seen dozens of times. But Family Plan may not have ever sought to become a relevant film, but rather just wants to entertain an audience eager for entertainment now that the cold and the Christmas holidays are coming.

A perfect film for cinema lovers. Mark Wahlberg those who like action, moderate comedy and want simple entertainment just to distract themselves. Family Plan arrives on Apple TV+ on December 15.

VALUATION:

Although entertaining, Family Plan's lack of originality will make more advanced moviegoers smell the film's surprises from miles away. Neither Mark Wahlberg nor Michelle Monaghan manage to save her even though it is obvious that they are having a great time.

THE BEST:

Its action scenes and some moments starring Michelle Monaghan, the funniest in the film.

WORST:

It is so full of clichés that all the big surprises in the film are not, since they have already been seen hundreds of times.