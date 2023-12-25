With Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as new protagonists, Doctor Who: Ruby Road Church is available on Disney+ from December 25, 2023.

After the exciting 60th anniversary specials, a new stage begins on Disney+ with the arrival of Doctor Who: The Church of Ruby Road, the Christmas special that serves as an appetizer for the upcoming premiere of the new season 1 of the long-running serie television, which again has Russell T. Davies as showrunner and with Dear friend in the role of the Fifteenth Doctor.

Although we have already seen Gatwa in the previous episode, it is now that his time in Doctor Who officially begins, and he does so with a new kind of reboot of the series in which Russell T. Davies follows the same guidelines with the which introduced Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor in season 1 of the so-called “modern stage” released in 2005.

And, like that mythical first episode titled Rose, in The Church on Ruby Road its plot focuses, among other things, on Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the young woman who is going to become the Doctor's next companion to go in search of adventures aboard the TARDIS.

Ruby is a girl who She was abandoned as a newborn in a church on Christmas Eve and found by the priest just when the clock strikes twelve, officially announcing Christmas Day.

Since then she has lived a good life in the company of her adoptive mother and grandmother, who are in charge of temporarily taking in abandoned babies, but with Ruby they made an exception.

Now the young woman participates in a television program where she tells her story and in which the host of the program tries to help her locate clues to the whereabouts of her biological parents.

However, In recent days, Ruby has been suffering a series of mishaps that she attributes to a streak of bad luck.. But the Doctor hasn't taken his eye off her, so there's something much more behind it.

As has already been shown in the various trailers and previews, The Doctor ends up getting involved with Ruby in an adventure to rescue a newborn baby from the clutches of dangerous Goblins. who are dedicated to kidnapping the poor creatures to have a good binge on them.

New face, new companion and new adventures come to Disney+

It is noticeable that Russell T. Davies has tried to show a new starting point with The Church of Ruby Road, since The way of presenting all the lore of the series reminded me a lot of the first episode of the 2005 stage. Of course, with their differences.

As in Rose, in this “episode 0” of the new season 1 of Doctor Who the character of Ncuti Gatwa is shown as someone of the most mysterious where little by little the qualities of this guy who answers by the name are revealed. of the Doctor. Doctor what?

While it is true that it is a fairly ideal episode with which to start the series if you start over (something that will surely happen to many now that we are going to have everything new about Doctor Who in simulcast through Disney+), There are certain minor details that only those who have had more experience with the series will understand..

We have an example of this when the Doctor uses psychic paper at the beginning but does not explain what it is. It is true that it is an unimportant detail that he will surely explain to you in later episodes, but if we compare both first episodes, I think that Rose is a much better starting point than Ruby Road Church.

In Rose explain a lot more about the character and his environment (either through other characters or what the Doctor himself says), who is an alien who travels through time and space aboard his blue cabin known as the TARDIS (and even so things are left for the following episodes).

However, in this special they are not so direct and the little that is told about the character are the things that the Doctor himself mentions (where part of the new update about his past revealed in the Flow arc in season 13 is revealed) and what Ruby Sunday is finding out about him.

However, it must be recognized that Russell T. Davies wanted to give an even more mysterious approach to the character with the intention that new audiences feel more intrigued with the Doctor and thus become immediately hooked on his adventures. Or at least that's the impression it gives me.

And of course The start could not be more successful with the good dynamics transmitted by its protagonists, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. At the moment we only have this first contact with them in a quite fun and exciting episode, but they are pointing out ways and I'm sure that season 1 is going to be a real joy.

I already commented in the previous review of Doctor Who that I really liked all the versions of the Doctorsince each actor gives their particular touch to the character and in general they all seemed to me to be good incarnations of the Time Lord.

How could it not be otherwise, Ncuti Gatwa beat me to the punch. I was already very happy with his part in the previous episode, and now that the actor has been able to show himself in all his splendor, he immediately endears himself to his particular way of being and makes me want to see more of both him and his new partner Millie Gibson.

Although I consider Rose as the best way to start the series, It's okay if you choose to start with Doctor Who: Ruby Road Church on Disney+. I am convinced that if you like what you see you will immediately go for the previous seasons, the first ten of which are available on Prime Video (on VOSE) and for free on Pluto TV (with Spanish dubbing).

VALUATION:

Although it has some details that you can get lost in, Doctor Who: The Church of Ruby Road is a very good option when it comes to starting the long-running science fiction series by showing (almost) all the lore from scratch, especially if we have Keep in mind that we will also have the next episodes via simulcast on Disney+.

THE BEST:

Ncuti Gatwa's performance as the new Doctor and the good dynamic he has with his partner Millie Gibson.

WORST:

Although it is intended to be a new reboot, there are some details that only those who have a minimal knowledge of the series will understand.