With David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Neil Patrick Harris leading the cast, Doctor Who: Laughter is available in the Disney+ catalog from December 9, 2023.

It has been short but intense. Since yesterday we have available in the Disney+ catalog the third and last of the specials that commemorate the 60th anniversary of one of the series most popular and longest-running on television: Doctor Who.

Three episodes in which we have been able to enjoy once again the brilliant tandem formed by David Tennant and Catherine Tate, although this time the veteran actor plays a new version of the Time Lord.

This new chapter, titled Laughter, begins just as The Wild Blue Distance concludes, with the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble arriving on Earth in time for good old Wilfred to warn them of the danger that is happening right now.

And it is that, For some strange reason, humanity has gone crazy and they fight each other for the most absurd reasons, plunging the planet into absolute chaos..

Only the Doctor and his companions (thanks to prolonged exposure to the TARDIS’s energy) are immune to this strange spell that affects human brain waves. Of course, Kate Stewart and her UNIT army also manage to evade him thanks to a device that regulates their brain waves.

However, Soon the Doctor discovers that the person behind all this is the Toymaker. (interpreted by Neil Patrick Harris), an old enemy he fought when he was the First Doctor a long, long time ago.

Because he threw salt and launched a superstition at the edge of the universe during the events of the previous episode, it caused the Toymaker to escape from his world and now uses this universe (more specifically Earth) as his new playground for his friends. twisted games.

Aware of the danger posed by the Toymaker, the Doctor tries to prevent Donna Noble from getting involved in this adventure, but this is Doctor Who and we know that drama is coming, especially when we know that this is the episode in which a new regeneration is coming…

Goodbye (again) David Tennant, welcome Ncuti Gatwa

As usual, in a Doctor change episode, we only see a few minutes of the new incarnation in the final section of the chapter to open our mouths for his official presentation in the next episode.

However, on this occasion We’ve seen Ncuti Gatwa in the trailer for the 60th anniversary special, which suggested we’d be seeing a lot more of the new Doctor in the final episode. And effectively it has been like that.

I imagine that by now you have already seen the episode (especially due to the number of spoilers circulating on social networks). However, I prefer to err on the side of caution and not give spoilers in the review just in case since, as a good connoisseur of the series that you are, it is full of twists and surprises. And what surprises this latest special has shown us!

Both the closing of David Tennant in the role of the Fourteenth Doctor and the appearance of the Fifteenth Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa has been quite shocking, since Russell T. Davies has managed to give a new twist to the plot and surprise the viewer with something never seen before (and what it may imply for the future of the series, but that is a topic for another time).

I admit that I don’t have any favorite Doctor as such because I liked the versions that each of the actors have done, so It’s no surprise that my first impressions of the Fifteenth Doctor are very positive.. I can’t wait to see him in action in the new series!

And the next episode is going to be the one that officially starts the “reboot” of Doctor Who again with Russell T. Davies as showrunner. Like the first season of the 2005 series, this version will serve as a new beginning for those new fans and also as a continuation of everything that has happened so far.

In fact The 60th anniversary special has left a few things up in the air ahead of the first season of the new seriesincluding the return of a well-known villain… Although perhaps that plot can be extended even for the second season.

Leaving aside the Doctor, this time the one who takes the cake is Neil Patrick Harris in his role as the Toymaker. It is clear that Russell T. Davies has known how to make the most of the actor’s abilities and the role of this peculiar villain fits him like a glove, from his skills as a conjurer to his skills as a dancer.. He stands out even more than David Tennant, and that’s saying something.

However, like the previous episode, reference is also made to events from Jodie Whittaker’s time, seasons that are not legally available in Spain (yet), so if you are one of those who have only seen up to Peter Capaldi’s period, you can get a little lost. Luckily, it is only in a specific moment that does not influence the main plot of the chapter.

Also missing is the presence of Bernard Cribbins, the actor who plays Wilfred and who, unfortunately, died during the filming of the special. He was only able to record the brief appearance of the previous episode, so at the beginning of this chapter a double is used to justify removing the character and focusing more on the Doctor and Donna..

With the 60th anniversary special already completed, it now remains to continue the adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor in the new series that begins with the Doctor Who Christmas special that lands in Disney+ this December 25th. What new surprises does it have in store for us? Russell T. Davies in the next episodes? I can not wait to see him.

VALUATION:

Doctor Who: Laughter is a crazy episode that gives us a surprising and effective closure for David Tennant while preparing us for a promising “reboot” of the series with the next Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa.

THE BEST:

Neil Patrick Harris eats up the screen with his performance and gives a lot of play, never better said. Being able to see more of the new Doctor than expected.

WORST:

The previous seasons are still missed in order to better understand the references. Some turns can be a bit confusing.