Criticism of Berlin, the spin-off of La casa de papel with Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner and Tristán Ulloa and created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez for Netflix. Premieres December 29.

Do you miss La casa de papel? The successful series created by Alex Pina y Esther Martinez Lobato It became a phenomenon inside and outside our borders thanks to its 41 episodes spread over 5 seasons; the first two about the robbery of the Professor's gang at the National Currency and Stamp Factory, and the rest about the robbery of the Bank of Spain.

Netflix took over the broadcast rights to the series in 2017 and changed the format of the episodes for the following seasons, which went from being 70 minutes to lasting between 40/50. The formula is so exportable that there are even other versions such as Money Heist: Korea, which did not manage to achieve the same popularity, yes.

Berlin is the first spin-off of The Money Heistbut not the only derivative series since a prequel titled The Coup of the Century is already being worked on, which will be released in 2024.

For the moment, we are going to talk to you about this series, focused on a much kinder, understandable and human version of the character that Pedro Alonso brings to life again. Be careful, that does not take away one bit of his verbose and eccentric personality that makes him as fickle as he is creative when it comes to devising a great plan or to steal a woman's heart.

The story, which unfolds over eight episodes, is set in the past so that it serves as a prequel (with the incursion of some characters that, in fact, we know, such as Itziar Ituño or that of Nawja Nimri).

Berlin plans to steal a jewelry collection worth 44 million euros. Or more specifically, make them disappear before the eyes of the guards with the help of his gang and a strategy bordering on suicide when he falls in love with a woman who does not suit the plan:

Bowling (Michelle Jenner) is an electronic engineering expert in computer codes and cybersecurity. As intelligent and sensitive as she is misfit. Damian (Tristan Ulloa) is an engineer, physicist, and chemist. The perfect executor of Berlin's impossible ideas, and his close friend. Cameron (Begoña Vargas) is a force of nature that lives on the edge, and never calculates risk. Roy (Julio Pena Fernandez), is an expert at picking locks and breaking into jail. Until he met Berlin and became his outstanding student and faithful squire. Bruce (Joel Sanchez) is capable of handling anything. From all types of vehicles, to weapons or a thermal lance. Playful, charming and with a hooligan soul.

A different aesthetic approach for a softer tone

The identity signs of The Money Heist They were visually very recognizable: Dalí's masks and red jumpsuits became an icon of the series and within it the symbol of resistance to authority. That toast in favor of watching the world burn and giving a victory, for once, to those in the back row, was that about getting away with it or dying with your boots on.

What it has in common with the original series is the fact that it has two timelines: the planning and execution of the robbery, which allows, on the one hand, to create some link with the characters we already knew and, on the other hand, to dose the information to introduce script twists. and maintain interest in the plot.

But here the approach is different: we have a main protagonist character whose reflections and motivations are the axis of the action as an ideologue but without a point of comparison with the Professor. If Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) worked as a narrator, now it is Berlin himself who tells her story.

The rest are secondary characters that orbit around them and have their moments of glory… although they also fall into common tropes and have embarrassing lines of dialogue.

The location, Paris, already gives us an idea of ​​what a city wants to be like. very different show, with brighter photography. It is a series that serves as escapist entertainmentplanned to the millimeter so as not to give a break (except perhaps when the love plot makes us take our foot off the accelerator before merging with the plot of the robbery itself).

We often complain that series have a lot of filler, impasses in which “nothing happens” that is really relevant and that ends up weighing down the function, but Berlin It works like an arrow fired from a crossbow: it works and hooks, although it has a certain feeling of being a little sister of The Money Heist lacking the same intensity and strength.

VALUATION:

Berlin is fast-paced and surprisingly bright: it hooks you from the first episode although it does not avoid falling into the occasional cliché. It is less intense than Money Heist and discards social discourses in favor of its playful approach, but it is just as efficient as fast-paced entertainment.

THE BEST:

The pace of the series: Berlin goes at full speed and doesn't give a break until the end. And he has a chance to return with new robberies.

WORST:

The darkest, gloomiest and meanest part of La casa de papel is missing. Alonso receives a major facelift.