ECC Ediciones presents the first of the two comprehensive volumes of Batman that narrate the fall of the Dark Knight at the hands of Bane

It was probably the darkest moment in the life of Bruce Waynethe one in which his continuity as protector of Gotham City was endangered by a back injury that would have left a normal man bedridden for life. We now see the path to that episode and its outcome collected in a couple of volumes published by ECC Editions under the title of Batman: Dark Knight Fall – The Complete Sagaand the first one is already here.

Heroes fall too

Well into the nineties Batman was, especially since a few years before it passed through the hands of Mr. Frank Milleran invincible being despite being a simple human who, unlike most of the characters in DC Comics, he didn't have any special powers. And maybe that was what made it so special…

He was the best detective in the world, a guy who, with his ability to be five steps ahead of any of his rivals, was virtually invulnerable. Within his rogues' gallery, many had tried to kill him, but none had succeeded. And that was part of the lie shared between comic book writers and readers, so necessary for superhero stories to continue working year after year.

But in 1992 something had happened that had turned the world of mainstream American comics upside down. Superman had died (yes, totally dead, never to return, or so they said) at the hands of Doomsday. If this could have happened to him, everyone was vulnerable, right? Due to the success of that story, it didn't take long for the leaders of DC Comics to realize that if they did something similar with the Dark Knight They were also going to succeed.

The man who broke the bat

The first thing to do was think about who was going to be the villain who would end the Caped Crusader. Joker was the obvious choice, or even some illustrious criminals like Dos Caras o Ra's al-Ghul could accomplish this feat, but as happened with the Iron Man Here it was decided to create a new character who would take all the glory: Bane.

Dennis O’Neil, Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench y Graham Nolan They were responsible for giving birth to this trolleybus of muscles. His birthplace, the island of Santa Priscahis father, Edmund Dorrance (better known as the Snake King) and the drug that gives him his special abilities, Venomwere already known elements for readers of the DC Universesomething that helped soften its creation.

As soon as we open this volume we are going to find the origin story of this human danger. Imprisoned since he was a child for the sins of his father, he grew up within the walls of a prison in which, far from becoming a human misery, he cultivated himself physically and mentally as he did. Robert De Niro in that movie Martin Scorseseand as a result of being subjected to a scientific experiment he ended up becoming that great villain that has been transferred to the cinema and played successfully only by Tom Hardy.

Bane is, in a way, the dark reverse of Batman. He has pushed his abilities to the limit (in addition to the extra help of Venom) to be more than a man, and his unbreakable will will be what leads him, with effort, to escape from the prison in which he is held and end up in Gotham. City to involve a large part of the usual villains in a master plan that will end up destroying his enemy first mentally and then physically, the climax of this process being that famous vignette in which, as if from a fighter of the WWE This breaks the Dark Knight's back.

Batman is dead, long live Batman!

In the case of Superman, after his death four characters immediately appeared who were running to inherit the title and be the new Man of Steel. Comics have to continue selling and the death of the main protagonist cannot be allowed to be an impediment to that objective. And the same thing happened in this case after the event that led Bruce Wayne to remain bedridden with constant care.

Who will wear the cape and hood now? Well, neither more nor less than Azrael, a clear son of nineties. A character born to be a more violent version of Batman with a bizarre religious background who abused gritting his teeth and who wore an outfit that could be a sexual fantasy of a Transformer.

Jean Paul Valleythe young man who called himself Azrael, did not have the bogeyman very well furnished and followed the dictates of the order of San Dumas. In many ways he will be a better guardian of Gotham City, or at least more effective than his predecessor, and will even gain the respect of those close to him and the panic of his enemies. But Jean Paul will never convince the reader, who knows that it is only a matter of time before all the pieces fall into place. Although for that we will have to wait for the second volume…

An edition that could break your back

ECC Ediciones presents this volume in cardboard format. The recommended retail price is 70€ and went on sale in December 2023. It is appreciated that, despite the slightly reduced size usual in this type of editions, the volume is actually very manageable and easy to read despite its length, and not There is a danger that when you open it 180º you will hear the typical creaks that are usually a sign of the destruction of the comic. They have not dared to put the entire saga in a single volume, but perhaps that would have been unsustainable.

The volume contains 800 color pages and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #491 to #502 of the regular Batman series, issues #659 to #669 of the regular series Detective Comicsfrom numbers #7 and #8 of Showcase 93from numbers #16 to #20 of Shadow Of The Bat and of the special Vengeance Of Banein addition to an introduction by Fran San Rafael.

The price of the volume is not bad at all considering that it is much lower than what it would cost to get all this material separately in any edition. For this reason, it is the ideal edition for the reader who wants to have this entire stage in full, and even more so taking into account that unlike other volumes published in this same complete saga line, on this occasion the covers of all the issues included have been included. inserted in their corresponding place.

Batman: Dark Knight Fall – The Complete Saga 1 of 2

In Santa Prisca, a boy was born who spent his life in prison until, transformed by an experiment, he went to Gotham City with one goal in mind: to put the Dark Knight on the ropes. Now, Bane has freed all the inmates of Arkham Asylum. And with the streets besieged by the Joker, the Scarecrow and his other usual enemies, will Batman be in a position to face his new adversary face to face when the moment of truth arrives?

Chuck Dixon, Graham Nolan, Jim Aparo, Doug Moench and other classic authors of the Batman franchise bring us the first part of The fall of the dark knightone of the most important sagas in the history of the character.

Autores: Dennis O´Neil, Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Alan GrantGraham Nolan, Klaus Janson, Jim Aparo, Tom Grindberg, Norm Breyfogle, Mike Manley, Brett Blevins, Jim Balent, Joe Quesada y Michael Netzer