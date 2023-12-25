I'm going to tell you a secret: Sonic the Hedgehog's second best quality is his super-speed. The first, the one that has placed him as a living legend inside and outside the history of video games, is your captivating charisma. One that transcends generations. Ramon Mendez Gonzalez he knows it very well. So much for dedicating a book to the SEGA standard bearer. A single volume brimming with love for the world's fastest hedgehog.

Blue History. The Genesis of Sonic the Hedgehog It is a very special book. An almost comprehensive review of the icon's career that starts from his creation, begins with his groundbreaking debut on Mega Drive, finds its tone by capturing his evolution as a character and extends to films, series and even his penultimate great adventure. : Sonic SuperStars appears in the last pages as a Bonus Phase, vindicating its author's efforts to offer comprehensive coverage of his story.

A book with simple, very enjoyable language, and lots of visual references in the form of screenshots, illustrations and even codes to scan with your mobile phone that direct us to a selection of videos and music that give special nuances to reading. And it makes a lot of sense: Sonic was created to never stand still. Not even on paper.

Blue History It is a fascinating journey of more than 30 years, condensed into about 280 pages, in which nostalgia, the mark that the blue flash has left on entire generations and the bases of its current success are intertwined. Without age distinctions. What's more, Méndez González brims with devotion to Sonic, but also knows how to delve into his missteps. Because there were and they are a transcendental part of that legacy.

And although, unlike other Sonic books, it is not a work created by order of SEGA or with its official license, it knows how to earn a well-deserved special place for fans of the icon. With two editions of the same book designed for them, and for collectors, but above all with pages that know how to put us in context and strengthen each step taken by the supersonic hero until he becomes a video game phenomenon, a globally recognizable character and , above both, an icon in its own right.

Once upon a time there was a hedgehog with red slippers…





Creating an icon from a design table is something that is very noticeable today. The “Poochie” effect, coined by The Simpsons in its most graceful stage, reveals the intentions and vices of designers and creatives when trying to artificially radiate charisma to a character. Curiously, the process behind Sonic's origin could almost be summed up as that: SEGA wanted someone as hooky as Michael Jackson and as iconic as Mickey Mouse. Or, at least, a substitute for Alex Kidd capable of measuring up to Super Mario. The difference compared to all those Poochies of the past and current is that they did it. And boy did they succeed.

Ramon Mendez Gonzalez Not only does he belong to the generation that witnessed Sonic's meteoric rise, but he also experienced his evolution from the front lines through his career in digital and print media, including the now defunct Spanish edition of Edge, Radio Marca or GamesTribune itself, the which is responsible for publishing Blue History -through GTM Ediciones- as the fourth volume of the collection started with Yakuza Chronicles (based on the Like a Dragon franchise).

Because one of the great successes of the book is how it reviews the video game industry through the prism of Sonic himself. From his most hardcore stage to his unexpected alliance with the Nintendo superstar, and beyond.





GTM Ediciones gives Méndez González's texts that same special treatment that we also saw in The Hollow Book by Roberto Pineda PKMN generation by Israel Mallén. Including the creation of original illustrations for the occasion that serve as exquisite transitions to each of the six parts into which the book is divided. Or, rather, an introduction to four resounding “Zones” like those that Sonic himself goes through, and a Bonus Phase dedicated to the last great Sonic Team game published, in fact, very shortly before the launch of the book itself.

However, the true success of Blue History is that it does not limit itself to offering the reader the evolution and passionate journey of Sonic through consoles and PCs, but rather addresses the phenomenon completely. From his media presence as the ambassador and great standard-bearer of the most hooligan and daring SEGA, to his almost instant jump to television, comics and popular culture. Because Sonic is much more than a video game saga and, despite its bumps, it has been an icon for three decades. Which is not little.

A book made by Sonic fans and for Sonic fans





How do you condense more than 30 years of milestones into 280 pages? To begin with, with a layout that constantly recalls the aesthetics of classic Sonic games and those video game magazines in which he has already begun to stand out. Taking advantage of the use of color to its advantage and replacing the black on white concept of the pages with blue on white, with bold colored annotations, which are much more than a declaration of intentions. And you have to admit, there are a real ton of side notes and anecdotes.

But, also, knowing how to make the cuts of each “Zone” or part of the book itself with great skill: the knock on the table that marked the entry on the scene of Sonic The Hedgehog and its pixelated aftermath, as well as its cultural impact; its way of evolving and adapting together with SEGA itself to modern times, its arrival to new systems through more experimental games and its current rebirth as an icon in which the concepts of classic Sonic and Modern Sonic coexist wonderfully.

A historic review in which we see how the hedgehog captivated Michael Jackson himself in his best stage, shared the screen with Jim Carrey himself competing to see who looked more like a cartoon (to the delight of his fans) and turned his rivalry with Super Mario into a historic video game saga that, in turn, is a legitimate extension of both of their legacy. Both separately and together.





The key? Offer a book made by Sonic fans and for Sonic fans. Knowing that to see the phenomenon from all points of view you have to dedicate pages to SEGA hardware, the change of publishers in its paper adventures and the least remembered hedgehog games and not only those that innovated the most or achieved special significance . Knowing how to offer that panoramic photo of the entire history of Sonic.

Not specifically for those who already know it, or live it, but to have it gathered in a single volume in which they wanted to put all the meat on the grill. And the last four pages dedicated to Sonic Superstars are the best proof of this.

Blue History It is a book that fans will like and will surprise those who have played or have started playing. That knows how to give a different counterpoint to the books licensed by SEGA itself, despite the fact that it lacks interviews with its creators or unpublished illustrations. That said, GTM Ediciones knows very, very well how to tempt and please those who are indecisive or those who simply prefer to indulge.

A video game legend, two editions to match





What gives value to Blue History are the texts and the selection of screenshots, original illustrations created for the occasion and even materials gathered to be reproduced from the mobile phone, it is worth making a note of GTM Ediciones' efforts to offer a second special limited edition edition that will be a original treat for collectors: the Supersonic Edition.

In addition to the sonic edition (valued at 26.99 euros), with its own illustrated cover and dust jackets; GTA Editions offers a special alternative called Supersonic edition (39.99 euros) which also includes extras too sweet to overlook, including:

A gold paper dust jacket that evokes Super Sonic's transformation. Of course, be careful not to bend the tips. Below them, a special cover showing the mythical Death Egg orbiting in space.





Three exclusive lithographs drawn by Sergio Melero and Toni Mula, to whom we owe the brand new illustrations created for the occasion between chapters of the book. A Certificate of Numbered Edition (only 1,200 copies have been printed)





The Mega Drive Sonic Cartridge is not included with the book A commemorative pin with the four volumes of the series published by GTM (with the icons of Yakuza, Hollow Knight, a Pokéball and Sonic) And a huge Chaos Medallion 60mm, carved in metal, with its own blue suede bag.





Elements that are an additional attraction, that is clear, but that would be of little use if the work of Ramón Méndez González were not at the level of such a great icon. Luckily, his genuine passion for Sonic ends up proving contagious.

VidaExtra's opinion





There are two ways of seeing Blue History which, basically, are the same pretext to add it to our shelf: on the one hand, it is the fourth volume of works by GTM Ediciones dedicated to key video games. In that aspect, Ramón Méndez González's book knows how to be at the level of these, which is quite high. The second is what it brings to the Sonic fan. The video game character, of course, but also the blue hedgehog that appears on TV or appears on t-shirts exuding charisma. The cultural icon.

The success of Blue History is that he knows how to offer something to everyone. It captures and connects all the disconnected points of the phenomenon. He knows how to go beyond making a review and finds the perfect tone to connect with the one who played three decades ago and, in the process, put in context the one who joined the phenomenon for a doll or after watching Paramount films.

Enriching the curious reader and fan with a complete, entertaining vision full of anecdotes and materials. And although, during the layout, some QR code that takes us to a trailer was repeated where it should not have been, in the end everything is reduced to the author's admiration for the character. By myth and legend.

As a result, Blue History knows how to be that comprehensive review of Sonic's entire career through the different media in which it has passed. However, there is something in the book that makes it much more than 280 pages of stories, facts, screenshots, photos, original illustrations and anecdotes that you will surely end up telling another Sonic fan: What Ramón Méndez González signs with Blue Story is actually a paper tribute to the SEGA icon. And that ends up making a difference.

Blue story the genesis of sonic the hedgehog

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Blue History Sheet. The Genesis of Sonic the Hedgehog, by Ramón Méndez González (2023)

ISBN-10: ‎ 8412596617

ISBN-13‏: ‎ 978-8412596618

Editorial: Published by GTM Ediciones and Plaion Spain

Author: Ramon Mendez Gonzalez

Number of pages: 280 pages

Size: 17 x 23 cm

Format: Matte chrome hardcover and dust jacket with flaps. The Supersonic edition includes a gold foil dust jacket

Interior: Color. Bound in thread. Semi-matte paper 125 g

Release date: December 11, 2023