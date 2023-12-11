ECC Ediciones presents a comprehensive volume that completely brings together Geoff Johns’ time as the helmer of Aquaman in The New 52

ECC Editions brings together in a single volume the stage of Geoff Johns at the head of the series Aquamanone that is among the most successful in the history of the character and in which a good group of artists collaborated with the great Ivan Reis to the head. The volume is titled Aquaman: Death of a King – The Complete Saga.

From being a joke to being the king of the seas

Arthur Curry has never been a character that in DC Comics will accumulate great stories. If we except what people like Peter David o Esteban Maroto they did at specific moments, it is very difficult to recommend to a new reader what they have to do to enjoy the stories of this character. This, together with the comical nature of the vision of a handsome blonde who rides seahorses and octopuses and solves crimes in international waters, results in a member of the League of Justice that gives more laughter than it commands respect.

Popular culture has been responsible for impregnating the mythology of the character with that veil of ridiculousness, something that has penetrated deeply through, for example, television series such as Family Guy o The Big Bang Theory. When the time came to reinvent the DC Universe con The New 52 and with an eye on the future film adaptation that would be made of the character, it was obvious that an author who would reverse this trend had to be put in charge of his series.

Johns was at that time a man of the house and had not only proven to be an incredible creator of stories and to have a superhuman ability to play and enrich the mythologies of the DC Comics characters, but he had also earned more than the public’s favor. with his stage in Green Lanterna stage in which he had demonstrated all this and in which he had managed to place a character who was not going through his best moments at the head of the publishing house in a very short time.

Could he repeat the success now with a guy breathing seawater that he might have previously urinated in? The challenge was greater and the time to achieve it was much shorter, but even so Johns managed to ensure that by the time it came to abandon his series, the character had acquired a much more respectable status than the one he had, he had provided him with an environment very interesting and had laid the foundations so that from there it could continue to grow towards infinity. That was never achieved, but that’s another story…

Between land and sea

As a good half-Atlantean and half-human being, Arthur has his loyalties divided between those who live on the surface and those who swim in the sea. This will be one of the axes around which Johns’ stage revolves, something that is not an original idea of ​​the screenwriter but that he handles with great ease, turning this king into a character with many edges and giving credibility to his internal conflicts related to this mixed inheritance.

While our protagonist deals with these problems, Johns will take the opportunity to materialize that aura of ridiculousness that the character has carried with him for years, this being the appropriate way to get rid of it (although never completely). Self-awareness is the weapon that the scriptwriter uses to strengthen as much as possible the epicness that a founding member of The Justice League if you deserve it.

But completely putting his entire stage on the shoulders of the character would perhaps have been a mistake, and that is why Johns decides to empower a character who has traditionally been in a discreet background: Meranow known to everyone thanks to the interpretation of Amber Heard. He has been a fundamental character in the Aquaman mythology since the sixties, but this is when he will gain greater prominence and importance.

Of course, this is a superhero story, and without villains it doesn’t go anywhere. Therefore, among various monstrous creatures and enemies from the past, we will recover what is undoubtedly the most popular archenemy of this king: Black Manta (once again, now known to everyone thanks to the interpretation of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), cooler than ever. As happens in the movie starring Jason Momoahere Black Manta is a vengeful son of a b#%@ who blames Arthur for his father’s death.

The other great rival that we will see here will be Orm (for the third time, now known to everyone thanks to Patrick Wilson), the stepbrother of our protagonist, who will shine like never before when the series intersects with another also scripted by Johns, the one from JLAand who functions as one of those villains with motives that are more misunderstood do-gooders than anything else.

And while Reis (followed later by a correct Paul Pelletier) makes the reader drool with his mastery when it comes to posing action scenes, Johns slowly develops a mythology in which we are going to find some surprises with respect to what we could assume before the arrival of The New 52 , something very much in line with the usual work of this screenwriter.

In short, although it could be said that the bar was not excessively high, here we have what is probably the best stage of the character. On the negative side, the only thing that could be brought out is the fact that it does not have a perfectly closed ending, since in reality this stage only covers what would be half of the New 52 era.

An edition worthy of a monarch

ECC Ediciones presents this volume in cardboard format. The recommended retail price is 65 € and went on sale in November 2023. We must praise the fact that, despite the slightly reduced size that is not to everyone’s taste, taking into account how wide its spine is, it is actually very manageable and easy to read, without fear that when you open it completely you will hear the typical creaks that anticipate the death of the volume. It is a luxury to be able to enjoy this saga in its entirety in a single volume, something that might seem unthinkable.

The volume contains 752 color pages and includes the translation of the American edition of the first 24 issues that make up the regular series of Aquaman in the New 52 stage and the crossovers with the regular series of The Justice League in the arc of The Throne of Atlantisin addition to an introduction by Fran San Rafael and a final section loaded with extra material

The price of the volume is also appreciated, as it is much lower than what it would cost to obtain all this material separately in any edition. For this reason, it is the ideal edition for the reader who wants to have this entire stage in full, especially taking into account that unlike other volumes published in this same complete saga line, here the covers of all the included issues have been included inserted in the right place.

Aquaman: Death of a King – The Complete Saga

Born between two worlds, Aquaman is one of Earth’s main heroes, although public opinion is not always so clear. Accompanied by Mera, he now intends to lead a quiet life in Amnesty Bay, in his father’s lighthouse. But the dangers of the Pit will soon disturb the peace, and those horrible monsters will be nothing more than the prologue to a war that will pit Atlantis against the surface world. And of course, the Lord of the Ocean will be the main instigator.

Don’t miss the full stage of Geoff Johns leading the adventures of Aquaman and Mera in this volume that includes capital sagas such as The throne of Atlantis drawn by Ivan Reis, Paul Pelletier and other authors.

Authors: Geoff Johns, Tony Bedard, John Ostrander, Pete Woods, Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, Pere Pérez, Geraldo Borges, Claude St. Aubin, Paul Pelletier and Manuel García