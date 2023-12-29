Last installment of Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's run in The immortal Hulk who have masterfully taken us through the ins and outs of the mind of Bruce Banner and all his incarnations as the green giant. Panini Comics embraces the hope of being able to get out of hell without having to sacrifice more souls.

Who is Hulk?

Throughout the fifty issues that Ewing's time at the helm of this immortal incarnation of the Hulk lasted, many questions arose, many glances were directed to the past, to the origin of the monster. He was not the first author to reflect it, Bill Mantlo and Mike Mignola left us a brutal episode in The Incredible Hulk Vol. 1 #312, which delved into Bruce Banner's childhood to discover that the Hulk was already present in that child, long before of the explosion of the Gamma Bomb that exposed the scientist who had created it to the effects of radioactivity.

The anger and frustration of a child who saw his mother die at the hands of a jealous and insane father, who only saw a rival for the love of a woman who could not be more affectionate in every way. Here is the germ of the dissociative rupture of a still fragile mind, which would later show evolutions worthy of psychological study.

The Incredible Hulk Vol 1 312

The Hulk is a reflection of all that, the repressed feelings that Banner accumulated, the part that he did not want to be seen, the fear of becoming someone like his father, the hugs that he could no longer receive from his mother. It was a mirror in which you don't want to look at yourself, that gives you a reflection that you don't want to see, that you hate, that you try to hide from everyone around you.

A beast that accumulates everything that does not seem right, the image of someone angry, full of uncontrolled anger, the result of years of throwing dirt on that person we do not want to be. We believe it buried until circumstances force us to. An unplanned chain of events that takes us out of our comfort zone ends up causing an explosion and all the resentment springs from it. It teaches us that control is a virtue but at the same time iron chains that hide what is really true. hides inside us.

The forgiveness

One of the great conflicts that we have experienced throughout the history of the character is the one that permanently exists between Bruce Banner and his incarnation as the Hulk, positions that are often irreconcilable and that in these pages will find that recognition of needing each other. The Hulk left the weak Banner behind when he abandoned him in that incarnation of hell that remained under the designs of Bruce's father, before the Leader took command. It will take one episode, The Immortal Hulk #48, titled Hiding Places, to reconcile the virtue of keeping the two incarnations together, of all rowing in the same direction.

The Immortal Hulk 46

An intimate chapter that will show us where the relationship with Betty Ross is, showing the seams of a marriage tainted by the passing of the years and everything that has been happening around both of them. In the end, like the other times we saw Hulk and Banner separated, the need arises to reunite them if only because the Emerald Giant has benevolent feelings and that goes against his desire for destruction.

So the path involves using the Eternal Portal, the tool that the Fantastic Four protected at that time, after an episode made of splash pages and which ends with a totally Dantesque title, which refers to the words that are engraved on the gates of Hell in The Divine Comedy, “Abandon all hope, you who enter here.”

The common origin

The mammoth episode that closes the saga, with more than eighty pages, brings us a retrocontinuity story to unite the lives of Samuel Sterns, the Leader, and Bruce Banner, the Hulk. A magnificent blow that unites the hero even more with his greatest nemesis. And what a dramatic and simple way to achieve it, a look at the past that unites them beyond belief, makes them a family. Al Ewing has been weaving a complex story that leads us to a worthy outcome, a fight for survival, for morality and for recognition among equals.

The Immortal Hulk 46

Joe Bennett's writing shines superbly, as he has done since the first episode. But even more so in the last issue, with each vignette treated with great care, studied in detail. All of this has made the Immortal Hulk one of the best comics published by Marvel throughout the four years that the fifty issues lasted, from 2018 to 2021.

If you have not had the opportunity to get the edition in Marvel Premiere format, we recommend that you take the opportunity to do so in the Marvel Deluxe that Panini has begun publishing, with two hardcover volumes released to date. An essential that is unique… waiting to see what Ewing does with Immortal Thor, although the taste of the first time is usually unrepeatable.

