Alex Gallant trains Israeli soldiers. Photos/social media

TEL AVIV – Alex Gallant is a Canadian mercenary, military instructor and CEO of the private military company (PMC) Universal Guardian who has long been active in Ukraine.

He is known to have trained the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Israel in November according to a Sputnik report.

Gallant arrived in Israel in mid-October, according to posts from his social media accounts.

Gallant admitted to being involved in civil defense training in Israel. However, images posted on his page paint a different picture, showing the Canadian surrounded by people wearing IDF soldier uniforms.

In late November, he announced he would return to Ukraine “for the fourth time” to work with military personnel from the Ukrainian army.

An allied PMC company, “Black Maple,” known to be associated with “Universal Guardian,” also shared a podcast touting Gallant as “a Canadian who trained the IDF.”

Previously, Gallant and his team of “Universal Guardians” trained Ukrainian soldiers around locations such as Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Avdeevka, and Kramatorsk.

In an unexpected twist of fate, Gallant escaped death at Kramatorsk’s Ria Lounge Bar when it was targeted by a missile attack fired by the Russian Armed Forces last June.

Gallant managed to leave the area just minutes before the missile attack.

