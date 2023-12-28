Suara.com – Gonzalo Al Ghazali received the attention of many netizens on social media after creating content with Fuji. It is known that Gonzalo himself is not just anyone.

Gonzalo Al Ghazali is the son of the skincare boss in Makassar, Citra Insani. He created content with Fuji when the celebrity visited his house some time ago.

Since the content was uploaded, Gonzalo's name has been widely discussed by netizens. Citra Insani also revealed several facts about her son, who is only 18 years old.

Recently, Citra Insani revealed the facts about Gonzalo Al Ghazali's fashion taste. Even though he comes from a wealthy family, Gonzalo apparently doesn't like appearing branded and flashy.

Gonzalo Al Ghazali and Fujianti Utami (Instagram)

According to Citra Insani's story, her son didn't want to be in the spotlight so he chose not to appear luxurious. He doesn't even want to wear the Gucci and Louis Vuitton shoes he has at home.

“Those are the shoes Gucci doesn't want to wear. He doesn't want people to look at him. MV (Louis Vuitton) shoes he doesn't want to wear, people will look at them,” said Citra Insani in a live TikTok which was re-uploaded by the zalozilo TikTok account on Tuesday ( 12/26/2023).

Hearing the leak from Citra Insani, netizens immediately reacted. They are busy praising the figure of Gonzalo Al Ghazali, who is considered not arrogant even though he comes from a very rich family.

“Handsome and humble. I hope Gonzalo is successful in achieving his dream of becoming AKPOL,” said one netizen. “Oh my God, Gonzalo is a handsome and humble boy,” said another praising him.

“That means he's a good kid, Bun. Even though he lives well, he's humble,” said another netizen. “Very good, Bun… Gonzalo wants to be himself. Even though his parents are very rich, he doesn't want anything excessive, instead he wants to appear simple. Salute,” added another.

Apart from matters of fashion, Gonzalo also shows a similar attitude regarding his car. He asked his mother to change the car windows to black so that people would not be seen from outside.

However, it seems that this effort has not been very successful. Gonzalo finally asked his mother to sell the car and replace it with another model that was safer from the attention of outsiders.