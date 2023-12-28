loading…

Retired major general and former head of Israel's National Security Council Giora Eiland. Photo/channel 12

TEL AVIV – Retired major general and former head of Israel's National Security Council Giora Eiland praised the resilience of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to Eiland, Hamas has “demonstrated its ability” to replace killed commanders with others who are equally capable and loyal.

In an article published by the New York Times on Wednesday, the general said, “From a professional standpoint, I have to respect their resilience. I see no signs of a collapse of Hamas' military capability or their political power to continue to lead Gaza.”

The newspaper also quoted Michael Milshtein, a former senior Israeli intelligence officer who criticized statements by several leaders of the Israeli colonial state who described Hamas as being at its breaking point.

He warned that high-ranking Zionists may be creating wrong expectations about the length of the war in the Gaza Strip.

“They have been saying for a long time that Hamas is collapsing,” Milshtein added. “But that's not true. Every day, we face difficult battles.”

An Israeli military official, who asked not to be named in accordance with military regulations, said Israel's first goal was to dissolve the Hamas government, then dismantle its fighters and eliminate their commanders and key subordinates.

He claimed about half of Hamas fighters had been killed, wounded, captured or fled to the southern Gaza Strip.

The NYT also quoted US military analysts as saying the best outcome for Israel might be to weaken Hamas' military capabilities to prevent the group from repeating its attacks on Israel, but even this limited goal is considered an extraordinarily difficult undertaking.

“Hamas is rooted in the ideology that Israel's control of what it considers Palestinian land must be resisted with violence, a principle that is likely to persist for a long time,” the experts concluded.

