Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, responded to journalists' questions about the shouts of 'Solo is not Gibran' when Ganjar Pranowo visited Solo, Central Java, Sunday, (24/12/2023).

Chants of 'Solo is not Gibran' were heard when Ganjar led the PDIP Task Force rally at Taman Sunan Jogo Kali, Pucangsawit Village, Jebres, Solo. However, Ganjar chose not to comment on these chants.

The statement 'Solo is not Gibran' also appeared on a banner reading #SoloNotGibran on the Pepe River bridge, Jalan Setia Budi, Banjarsari District, Solo City. The banner has now been removed.

Prabowo also responded to this calmly.

“Never mind, never mind. Let's face this democracy well and coolly,” said Prabowo who was accompanied by the General Chair of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) at a gathering with Acehnese ulama and community leaders, in Banda Aceh, Tuesday, (26/12 /2023).

Prabowo hopes that the democratic process in political contestation will be carried out well and relaxed between candidate pairs and supporters.

“Don't worry, everything is fine, okay,” said Prabowo.

Apart from being a gathering place, this event also commemorates the 19th anniversary of the Aceh tsunami disaster.