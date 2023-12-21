The leaked documents from Insomniac Games reveal some projects that were scrapped long ago, including new installments of Resistance and Sunset Overdrive.

In the last days, piles of privileged Insomniac Games documents have been spilled on the networks, confirming a series of games and projects. For example, we already know the X-Men saga, which will begin in 2030, or the existence of a Venom spin-off.

It has even been ''half-confirmed'' that Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the PS5 exclusive, will make the jump to PC in the next fiscal year.

These are just some news that emerged from these leaks. Different voices in the industry have given their support to Insomniac Games, which is not going through its best moment.

In addition to being the creators of Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequels, Insomniac has also created sagas such as Spyro, Ratchet & Clank, or the forgotten Resistance.

And, of course, we cannot leave ourselves in the dark either. Sunset Overdrivethe great comic-style action-adventure game, which is exclusive to Xbox.

Resistance 4 and Sunset Overdrive 2 existed

According to leaked information about Insomniac Games, its recent developments not only include Spider-Man or Ratchet & Clank titles. Of course, at the moment they are canceled, and we don't know if they will ever be resurrected.

One of them is Resistance 4an installment that continued the trilogy of first-person shooters that we enjoyed between 2007 and 2011 on PlayStation 3.

The latest installment of Resistance It was released in 2012 for PS Vita.and since then she has never been spoken of again.

Now we know that Insomniac was working on a fourth installment of Resistance, although we don't know for how long. It was between Ratchet & Clank: QForce (November 2012) and Sunset Overdrive (October 2014), and the project was called R4.

The other victim is Sunset Overdrive 2, a sequel to the beloved Xbox exclusive action game. In this case, it even had a code name: Project Ivy.

It was between the releases of Ratchet & Clank (2016) and the first Marvel's Spider-Man, before Sony acquired the studio. That is, perhaps it was a new collaboration with Microsoft.

As happened with Resistance 4, Sunset Overdrive 2 was canceled, and at this time the possibility of both sagas resurrecting is very, very remote.

Would you like to see a new Resistance on PS5? And a sequel to Sunset Overdrive? Be that as it may, we will have to wait until the end of this generation to see the new IP from Insomniac Gamesalong with the new Ratchet & Clank and the first X-Men game.