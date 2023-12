A month ago they found the court on their side, but eviction is again threatening the residents of the former blood bank building on Dokter Spanjaardweg in Zwolle. Owner Jansen Vastgoed wants the building back by December 29, empty and uninhabited. On that date, the owner also turns off gas, water and electricity, but that does not bother the nine residents. “Then wear an extra blanket and sweater during New Year’s Eve.”