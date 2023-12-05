loading…

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip reveal the horror of air attacks carried out by Israel. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Full scale battle breaks out again Gaza Strip since last Friday after negotiations to extend the ceasefire between Hamas with Israel hit a deadlock.

Israel has again started their military campaign in the Gaza Strip. The Zionist state launched more airstrikes on northern Gaza where Hamas’ armed wing reported clashes with Israeli tanks.

At least three Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes in the northern Gaza Strip. This increases the number of Zionist soldiers killed to 75 people.

Another salvo of rockets was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

In the city of Rafah, South Gaza, a Palestinian named Abu Jahar al-Hajj said an air strike near his house felt like an earthquake.

“Pieces of concrete started falling on us,” he said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Conditions worsened on Monday local time with all cellular and telephone services across the Gaza Strip cut off due to the breaking of the main Israeli fiber route, telecommunications company Paltel said.

Gaza residents already lack food, water and other essential needs including fuel.

Hoping to escape the bombardment, other Palestinians continued to move further south, their belongings piled on donkey carts, damaged vehicles and even camels, but Israeli airstrikes continued to follow them all the way to the southern border.