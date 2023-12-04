Separate Ways, the game’s expansion, will be included in its most complete edition.

Resident Evil 4 will receive a Gold Edition

Although everything indicates that Resident Evil will take a break in 2024, it seems that Capcom has a release related to the saga on its hands for the beginning of the year. It would be about Resident Evil 4: Gold Editionwhich has been listed in Metacritic although the company has not confirmed it at the moment. As happened with Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, this edition would include the base game along with the DLC.

According to the page, Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition coming to PS5 and PS4, although it is logical to think that it will also come to Xbox Series X/S and PC, while the version for PSVR2 already has a release date, being free. In this way, the remake of the original 2005 game will be more complete than ever before almost 20 years later.

Resident Evil 4 is located six years since the Raccoon City biological catastrophewhen Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors, has been assigned as a special government agent to the President of the United States. Having gained experience through multiple missions, Leon is sent to rescue the president’s daughter, who has been kidnapped in a town in Spain.

Resident Evil 4 DLC is included in its Gold Edition

Launched last September, Separate Ways will be included in the Gold Edition of Resident Evil 4. This paid expansion features Ada Wong as the protagonist in an additional story that shows the events of the game from another point of view, which will serve to resolve unanswered questions from the main story.

“Before Leon S. Kennedy set foot in that damn town, she was already there. Her mission? Recover the sect’s darkest secret: amber“, advances the synopsis of the DLC. “Now she must deal with an unknown threat that devours her from within, an accomplice with a shady past and ulterior motives, and a chance encounter with the man she least expected to meet: Leon S. Kennedy.” .

