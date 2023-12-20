Resident Evil 4 Remake, the new version of the Capcom classic, did something that seemed impossible: perfect a masterpiece. Thanks to its fun gameplay, outstanding visuals and terrifying setting, it easily became one of the best games of 2023. Luckily, a new audience can now enjoy it.

The reinvention of survival horror originally debuted for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 y PC at the beginning of this year. Now, it has just arrived on mobile devices, although it can only run on a few select Apple products.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available for iPhone, iPad and Mac

At the September 2023 Apple Event, the tech giant unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the brand's new range of smartphones. The reveal came with a surprise: these devices can run AAA games, like Assassin's Creed Mirage and, of course, Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The day has finally arrived and the new version of the acclaimed Capcom title is now available on those Apple cell phones, as well as on Mac and other mobile devices from the company.

The horror video game can now be purchased through the App Store. Good news is that it debuts with 50% offso if you purchase it before January 17 you will only pay $29.99 USD. The Separate Ways expansion, which revolves around There's Wongsold separately and costs $14.99 USD. The microtransactions present in the rest of the versions also arrived.

On which Apple mobile devices can you play Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Unfortunately, the video game starring Ashley Graham y Leon S. Kennedy It only works on the company's most powerful mobile phones. That is understandable, since it is the same version as the rest of the platforms, that is, consoles and PC.

Below, we share the mobile devices that run Resident Evil 4 Remake:

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPad Air (M1 5th generation) iPad Pro (M1 3rd generation) iPad Pro (M2 4th generation) iPad Pro (M1 5th generation) iPad Pro (M2 6th generation) generation) MacBook Pro MacBook Air iMac Mac Mini Mac Studio Mac Pro

Click here to find the complete list of Mac computers that are compatible with the Capcom video game.

Players will be able to use a control Xbox o PlayStation 5 for Resident Evil 4 Remake on cell phones and tablets, but the experience is also compatible with touch controllers. It is worth noting that it is possible to change the size and arrangement of the virtual buttons.

Another good news is that users can upload their save files to the service iCloud to continue your game on any of your Apple devices.

If you buy Resident Evil 4 Remake on the App Store, you can play it on any device

But tell us, do you plan to try the mobile version of this horror game? Let us read you in the comments.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and mobile phones. Click on this link to read more news related to him.

