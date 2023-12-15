To close with a flourish 2023, awards ceremonies that recognize the best of the year cannot be missed. The most important one, The Game Awards 2023, has already happened, but there are still others that are yet to be held, such as the one carried out Valve year after year to exalt the best titles that came to Steam.

In recent weeks PC players had the opportunity to vote for the candidates who would compete for the Steam Awards 2023 and Valve today finally announced the nominees.

In total there are 11 categories that highlight the most important games in different sections, such as gameplay, soundtrack and multiplayer.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

What are all the games nominated for the 2023 Steam Awards?

Unlike other awards shows, there is more variety at the 2023 Steam Awards, as different AAA productions can be found, as well as popular indies.

The most nominated in this edition are Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy y EA Sports FC 24each with 2 nominations, including game of the year 2023.

Below you can see the complete list.

These titles seek to be the game of the year at the 2023 Steam Awards

game of the year

Lethal Company

Resident Evil 4

Baldur’s Gate 3

Hogwarts Legacy

EA Sports FC 24

VR game of the year

I Expect You To Die

F1 2023

Ghost of Tabor

Labyrinthine

Gorilla Tag

With love and dedication

Apex Legends

Rust

Red Dead Redemption 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Dota 2

Best game on Steam Deck

Brotato

DREDGE

Diablo IV

Hogwarts Legacy

The Outlast Trials

Better with friends

Sunkenland

Sons Of The Forest

Party Animals

Lethal Company

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Exceptional visual style

High On Life

Darkest Dungeon II

Inward

COCOON

Atomic Heart

Most innovative gameplay

Remnant II

Your Only Move Is Hustle

Shadows of Doubt

Contraband Police

Starfield

Best difficult game

EA Sports FC 24

Lords of the Fallen

Street Fighter 6

Overwatch 2 – Season 08: Call of the Hunt

Sifu

Best soundtrack

The Last of Us: Part I

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi RUSH

Pizza Tower

Persona 5 Tactica

Exceptional game with good plot

Love Is All Around

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Baldur’s Gate 3

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Lies of P

Sit back and relax

Cities: Skylines II

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

DAVE THE DIVER

Coral Island

Train Sim World 4

By voting, participants will receive special stickers to commemorate the occasion.

Those interested in voting will be able to cast their votes starting next December 21 and the process will be closed next January 2, 2024. That same day they will be announced the winners. On this page you can vote.

We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: Valve asked its users to stop making memes and not inhale the Steam Deck.

What's your favorite game to win Steam Awards 2023 Game of the Year? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Valve by visiting this page.

Related video: Steam Deck: a threat to Nintendo Switch?

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News