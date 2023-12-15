To close with a flourish 2023, awards ceremonies that recognize the best of the year cannot be missed. The most important one, The Game Awards 2023, has already happened, but there are still others that are yet to be held, such as the one carried out Valve year after year to exalt the best titles that came to Steam.
In recent weeks PC players had the opportunity to vote for the candidates who would compete for the Steam Awards 2023 and Valve today finally announced the nominees.
In total there are 11 categories that highlight the most important games in different sections, such as gameplay, soundtrack and multiplayer.
What are all the games nominated for the 2023 Steam Awards?
Unlike other awards shows, there is more variety at the 2023 Steam Awards, as different AAA productions can be found, as well as popular indies.
The most nominated in this edition are Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy y EA Sports FC 24each with 2 nominations, including game of the year 2023.
Below you can see the complete list.
These titles seek to be the game of the year at the 2023 Steam Awards
game of the year
Lethal Company
Resident Evil 4
Baldur’s Gate 3
Hogwarts Legacy
EA Sports FC 24
VR game of the year
I Expect You To Die
F1 2023
Ghost of Tabor
Labyrinthine
Gorilla Tag
With love and dedication
Apex Legends
Rust
Red Dead Redemption 2
Deep Rock Galactic
Dota 2
Best game on Steam Deck
Brotato
DREDGE
Diablo IV
Hogwarts Legacy
The Outlast Trials
Better with friends
Sunkenland
Sons Of The Forest
Party Animals
Lethal Company
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Exceptional visual style
High On Life
Darkest Dungeon II
Inward
COCOON
Atomic Heart
Most innovative gameplay
Remnant II
Your Only Move Is Hustle
Shadows of Doubt
Contraband Police
Starfield
Best difficult game
EA Sports FC 24
Lords of the Fallen
Street Fighter 6
Overwatch 2 – Season 08: Call of the Hunt
Sifu
Best soundtrack
The Last of Us: Part I
Chants of Sennaar
Hi-Fi RUSH
Pizza Tower
Persona 5 Tactica
Exceptional game with good plot
Love Is All Around
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Baldur’s Gate 3
Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
Lies of P
Sit back and relax
Cities: Skylines II
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
DAVE THE DIVER
Coral Island
Train Sim World 4
By voting, participants will receive special stickers to commemorate the occasion.
Those interested in voting will be able to cast their votes starting next December 21 and the process will be closed next January 2, 2024. That same day they will be announced the winners. On this page you can vote.
