Hyundai Motorsport becomes increasingly Abiteboul-centric. The sports section of the Korean car manufacturing company today announced a major reshuffle of its racing leaders.

Cyril Abiteboul, who arrived in Alzenau just under a year ago (although the agreement between the parties was reached in December 2022) to lead Hyundai's WRC team after the transition year with Julien Moncet, has acquired more and more power until today it acquires a new, important role.

The former team principal of Caterham and Renault in Formula 1 has become the new president of Hyundai Motor Company, taking over from Sean Kim who had held the role from 2021 to today. Kim, with the arrival of Abiteboul in the role of president, leaves Hyundai.

“First and foremost, I have to thank Sean Kim for bringing me to Hyundai Motorsport and Hyundai for the trust it has shown in me for this new role,” said Cyril Abiteboul following the announcement. “We have clear goals in the categories we compete in.”

“We are also tasked with transforming Hyundai Motorsport to reflect the evolution of Hyundai Motor Company and continue to be a relevant platform for the N brand and products. We know there is work to do, but we enjoy a team of dedicated, talented and multicultural people who I will strive to lead with the same values ​​of respect and trust that Sean did during his tenure.”

Sean Kim, outgoing president of Hyundai Motor Company, added: “Just as I had the pleasure of welcoming Cyril Abiteboul to the Hyundai family twelve months ago, today I hand over the role of President to him.”

“Hyundai Motorsport has been like family to me over the past two years, and as I embark on new challenges, I do so knowing that the company is in the hands of a renewed leadership team capable of pushing hard for seasons to come. There is an incredible array of talent in Alzenau and I know the future holds the potential for great success.”

Till Wartenberg, Vice President N Brand & Motorsport, said: “We are pleased to announce that Cyril Abiteboul will be the next President of Hyundai Motorsport. In just twelve months, Cyril has provided us with a clear roadmap for improvement with an impressive background of strategic skills”.

“We have benefited from his experience and insight throughout 2023, and he has been instrumental in bringing new vigor to Alzenau, attracting key hires such as FX Demaison and, of course, encouraging Ott Tänak to return. We thank Sean Kim for his skillful management over the past two years and we look forward to building on this solid foundation with greater success in the future.”