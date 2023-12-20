Two weeks have already passed since the premiere and failure of The Day Before, a game that promised to be the new revolution in the world of gaming, but that in the end turned out to be just a scam full of bugs, glitches, problems with the servers and more. scandals that were uncovered as the days went by, which led to the closure of his Fntastic studio.

Even though the game has already been removed from Steam and has earned all the bad reputation of the industry, there are still players who, whether out of curiosity or morbidity, were not aware of this scandal and want to try it, and that is where the resellers come in. .

And according to a report from the Kotaku site, several sites on the internet that are in charge of selling unauthorized Steam keys are offering The Day Before at exaggerated prices that are speculated to reach $300, with the intention of seeing if someone is so interested to spend that amount of money.

How can this be possible if it is no longer on Steam? Well, it turns out that if you bought a key and haven't used it yet, you can still redeem it for the game even though it has been retired. These illegal sites are dedicated to obtaining the keys in various fraudulent ways, either by stealing credit cards from registered accounts or taking them directly from the game developers.

So, for example, we have the G2A website that was selling a key for 207 euros (about 227 US dollars). This was reported in X by the user and youtuber @SrGarrus: “They are SPECULATING with a scam that can no longer be purchased on Steam because there are more morons like me who want to prove how bad this game is,” said part of his publication.

Needless to say, it's not worth it at all, but if you're still thinking about it, consider that this is a game that requires an internet connection to try it, and as many have already pointed out, it's likely that sooner rather than later the servers will close and The Day Before cannot be played again.

