“They can smell us.” This is how scientists describe types of mosquitoes that transmit dangerous infectious diseases that have been responsible for outbreaks of epidemics in the last ten years.

British researchers at the University of Lancashire, in cooperation with the Global Health Group of the Barcelona Technology Center, are studying how various insects, including mosquitoes, adapt to climate changes that contribute to the spread of diseases and viruses, specifically in humid and hot tropical regions.

According to scientists, understanding the places where these insects breed and their environment can predict the extent of the spread of diseases, including dengue fever, in the world.

Dengue fever, which the World Health Organization warned of due to its rapid spread, along with other diseases such as Chungunya and Zika, due to climate change, is still endemic in more than 100 countries in the world and poses a real threat to Asian countries, such as Bangladesh, which witnessed the largest wave of infections in the world with this fever recently.

A report issued by the World Bank in 2021 indicated that Bangladesh witnessed an unprecedented rise in temperatures, at a rate of half a degree Celsius, and that summer became longer, which helped in the spread of dengue fever at a high rate.

According to researchers, mosquitoes are currently adapting to climate changes, and they are adapting their behavior and physiological functions to any environment they live in, even if it is in cold climates, which requires adopting preventive steps and allocating financial resources to combat the diseases they cause and save lives.

With researchers declaring that the era of climate disasters has begun, experts believe that developing joint global strategies to manage and control diseases and protect the poorest communities most vulnerable to these diseases can contribute to reducing epidemics or eliminating them completely.

New strains of mosquitoes in Britain

British scientists have warned that the warm climate that the British Isles have recently witnessed may cause some highly dangerous tropical diseases to become endemic in the country. Recent studies have confirmed the discovery of species of mosquitoes that had not appeared before.

In the county of Kent in southern England, scientists appear to be on the utmost alert in anticipation of the arrival of strains of mosquitoes in the country, as the warm weather helps them to reproduce and grow to gradually settle in the United Kingdom. Today, scientists fear a new type of mosquito that has not yet become established, but is beginning to arrive.

In this regard, Director of the Department of Medical Entomology, Jolyon Medlock, said during his speech to Sky News Arabia: “We have monitored the appearance of this mosquito 6 times, all in southeastern England, and with climate change and the continuation of warm weather for longer periods, the conditions become more prepared for it to reproduce every time it comes.” In it for the country.”

The tiger mosquito has spread in Europe since it was first spotted in Italy in 1990, and today it is breeding in 13 countries. According to scientists, it is expected to become endemic in the United Kingdom within 50 years if its influx into the country continues at its current rate.

Professor of Tropical Diseases at the University of London, Oliver Brady, says: “This mosquito transmits serious diseases, although they rarely lead to death, but they require long treatment in the hospital. If this mosquito transmits them to vast areas of the world, history tells us that simple diseases can turn into epidemics.” “.

European warning

For its part, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, affiliated with the European Union Health Authority, warned that “changing climate conditions increases the risks of diseases transmitted by these types of mosquitoes, which are currently increasingly spreading in Europe.”

These species are “known vectors of chikungunya, Zika, dengue, West Nile, yellow fever, and others, which are spreading in the north and west of the continent,” as announced by the center, which is based in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Blood-sucking mosquito bites can transmit more than 6 serious diseases:

Dengue fever: malaria, West Nile virus, yellow fever, Zika virus, chikungunya

Strange facts about mosquitoes

Despite the well-known danger of mosquitoes to people, there are some fun facts about them:

It has very advanced sensors and is superior to all medical sensors in determining the location of blood vessels.

Male mosquitoes feed on flower nectar and are peaceful creatures, unlike females who feed on blood.

The female mosquito has a very precise sense of smell that enables her to locate the victim. She senses the concentration of carbon dioxide gas emitted from the breathing of animals and humans, and the mosquito has a very, very strong sense of smell.

Mosquitoes are about twice as attracted to pregnant women as they are to others. This is due to the higher body temperature of pregnant women compared to others and the increased amount of carbon dioxide emitted from them.

The mosquito's suction proboscis has a high ability to move and twist, and can fold 90 degrees.

The mosquito eats blood and does not absorb it. It filters the water in the blood and expels it in the form of droplets from the back of its body. It consumes the proteins present in the blood to produce eggs and reproduce.