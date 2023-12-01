Publisher PQube and developers Crazy Goat Games presented Republic of Pirates, a new management system set in the Caribbean Sea during the golden age of piracy. An age of opportunity in which intrepid freebooters seek their fortune at sea, black-sailed raiders plunder Spanish treasure ships returning from the New World, and opportunistic privateers, emboldened by their racing licenses, reap the profits of war from their influential patrons.

At the center of this merciless world is the Pirate Republic, a powerful league of pirate clans united by a shared ideology, ambition and code of honor. The confederation initially prospered, but greed and jealousy soon began to spread among its members, culminating in a ferocious mutiny and a final bloody breakup.

Taking on the role of the heir of a famous pirate, our aim will be to create a self-sustaining economy and transform a humble outpost into a vast settlement. We will have to exploit the black market to distribute valuable resources and increase the wealth of pirate citizens, recruit heroic captains and command a powerful fleet in real time to conquer new lands. It will also be necessary to manage the complex diplomatic relations with the global superpowers of the time.

Republic of Pirates will be available on PC during 2024both on Steam than on the Epic Games Store. For the moment, an official release date has not yet been announced.

