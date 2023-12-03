RepowerEu, 1.8 billion to Enel, Snam and Terna: networks and methane pipelines, the projects

Overall, the sum amounts to almost 11.2 billion euros, of which 2.75 billion are non-repayable contributions and 8.4 billion are loans reallocated more efficiently compared to the initial objectives of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it. These resources represent Italy’s investment to generate clean energy and diversify supply sources, as part of the new chapter of the Pnrr called RepowerEu, designed from Europe to accelerate the transformation of its energy system.



The notable commitment was recently approved by Brussels during the review of the Italian Plan. Within this, a considerable package of funds, equal to approximately 2.1 billion euros, concerns the proposal formulated by the Ministry of the Environment and Health.Energy security. The owner of the ministry, Gilberto Pichetto Fratintogether with the technical offices, worked intensely in close dialogue with the Commission to define the details of the interventions.

These European Union resources aim to make assets more flexible and easier to recover in atmospheric stress situations, addressing the dual challenge of diversification and acceleration of green energy. The Ministry has focused attention on strengthening strategic energy infrastructure. The substantial part of the Mase package is intended to strengthen the electricity and gas networks, involving projects by large companies such as Enel, Terna and Snam, for a total of over 1.8 billion euros.

The main financing is directed to Terna, with 840 million euros, of which 500 million will be allocated to the Tyrrhenian Link, the eastern branch of the submarine power line that connects Campania, Sicily and Sardinia. This infrastructure is crucial for the integration of the different market areas, the efficient use of renewable energy and the improvement of the reliability of the national electricity system. Enel, on the other hand, has proposed investments of over 570 million euros, focused on smart grids, network resilience and electricity interconnection projects with neighboring countries. Finally, Snam will contribute 420 million euros for gas projects, such as the Adriatica Line and the Sestino-Minerbio gas pipeline. These strategic investments reflect Italy’s commitment to diversification and energy efficiency, affirming its position in the transition to a sustainable energy system.

