Suara.com – Indonesian national team coach Shin Tae-yong has shown interest in Jenson Seelt for some time.

Currently, Jenson plays for Sunderland, a club in the second division of the Premier League.

So who really is he? Suara.com has collected a number of information regarding the young footballer Shin Tae-yong is targeting.

Jenson Seelt’s career has made many achievements in the world of football, especially in the Netherlands. His initial steps began when he joined the PSV academy in 2019, marking the start of a promising journey on the gridiron.

Since entering the PSV academy, Jenson Seelt has shown his extraordinary abilities and potential. Through his dedication and impressive performances, he continued to rise until he finally reached PSV U-21 level.

This achievement reflects the development and quality of football that he brought throughout his journey in the Netherlands.

However, not long after reaching his peak at PSV U-21, Jenson Seelt attracted the attention of Premier League club Sunderland. The club then decided to bail him out, opening a new chapter in his career.

With coach Shin Tae-yong’s clear interest in Jenson Seelt, we might see some interesting moves in his career. Will Seelt be wearing the Garuda uniform soon?

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam