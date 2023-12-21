Smartphones have reached a level where many users do not necessarily need to make the leap to another new terminal. The power of many devices is too much, and probably the main concern is to keep them alive as long as possible. But it is inevitable that over time the screen will fracture or the USB port will stop working, and without being able to repair it, the solution that remains is none other than buying a new device. But what if you could repair it yourself?

How Samsung Self-repair works

Aware of the need that exists among users, Samsung launched a program some time ago within its technical and support service in which it can offer users the possibility of purchasing internal parts and components for their device so that they are able to repair them on your own.

The piece can be purchased together with the repair kit which includes the necessary tools to carry out the operation, and on the manufacturer's official website there is a video explaining what steps to take to complete the entire process.

What models can be repaired

The brand is expanding the list of models that have parts available for repair, and They have recently included the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 to the list of products with domestic repairability. The list of all phones, tablets and PCs with parts available to purchase are as follows:

Smartphones

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+

PCs

Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)

Official component prices

The official price list (not including 21% VAT) of the device components is as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold5

Screen and battery: 526.73 euros. Front screen: 108.94 euros. Rear glass: 37.05 euros. USB-C charging port: 36.23 euros. Screen tape: 7.50 euros. Front screen tape: 13.61 euros. Volume button: 3.39 euros. SIM tray: 6.05 euros. Speaker top band: 4.54 euros. Lower speaker: 19.99 euros. USB board tape: 3.57 euros. Fingerprint key strip: 3.51 euros.

Galaxy Z Flip5

Screen and battery: 280.36 euros. Rear glass: 19.17 euros. USB-C charging port: 30.06 euros. Power button support: 1.69 euros. Volume button: 3.39 euros. SIM tray: 5.69 euros. Speaker top band: 2.72 euros.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Rear glass: 157.27 euros. Power button: 3.09 euros. Volume button: 3.75 euros. SIM tray: 6.05 euros. Lower speaker: 24.35 euros. USB board tape: 4.66 euros. Speaker top band: 4.36 euros.

Galaxy S23+

Screen and battery: 169.40 euros. Rear glass: 34.63 euros. USB-C charging port: 35.04 euros. Power button: 2.96 euros. Volume button: 3.63 euros. SIM tray: 5.93 euros. USB board tape: 4.60 euros. Lower speaker band: 4.30 euros. Upper speaker strip: 4.30 euros.

Galaxy S23

Screen and battery: 146.41 euros. Rear glass: 34.53 euros. USB board tape: 4.30 euros. Volume button: 3.63 euros. SIM tray: 5.93 euros. Lower speaker band: 4.17 euros. Upper speaker band: 4.05 euros.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Screen and battery: 146.41 euros. Rear glass: 34.53 euros. USB charging port: 37.51 euros. Back cover tape: 1.55 euros. Power button: 2.72 euros. Volume button: 3.75 euros. SIM tray: 5.14 euros. Acrylic protector for broken rear glass: 3.15 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S22+

Screen and battery: 169.75 euros. Rear glass: 42.50 euros. USB charging port: 41.84 euros. Back cover tape: 6.34 euros. Power button: 2.84 euros. Volume button: 3.87 euros. SIM tray: 5.38 euros. Acrylic protector for broken rear glass: 3.03 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S22

Screen and battery: 164.16 euros. Rear glass: 41.65 euros. USB charging port: 39.74 euros. Back cover tape: 5.76 euros. Power button: 2.84 euros. Volume button: 3.87 euros. SIM tray: 5.38 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Screen and battery: 247.18 euros. Rear glass: 52.33 euros. USB charging port: 39.71 euros. Back cover tape: 6.63 euros. Power button: 2.30 euros. Volume button: 2.96 euros. SIM tray: 5.57 euros. Acrylic protector for broken rear glass: 3.15 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Screen and battery: 194.62 euros. Rear glass: 47.84 euros. USB charging port: 40.32 euros. Back cover tape: 7.11 euros. Power button: 2.42 euros. Volume button: 2.96 euros. SIM tray: 5.69 euros. Acrylic protector for broken rear glass: 3.03 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S21 5G

Screen and battery: 160.03 euros. Rear glass: 31.17 euros. USB charging port: 37.46 euros. Back cover tape: 4.94 euros. Power button: 2.42 euros. Volume button: 2.96 euros. SIM tray: 5.69 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Screen and battery: 214.24 euros. Rear glass: 42.81 euros. USB charging port: 33.66 euros. Back cover tape: 3.48 euros. Power button: 2.42 euros. Volume button: 3.33 euros. SIM tray: 7.62 euros. Acrylic protector for broken rear glass: 3.15 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Screen and battery: 211.27 euros. Rear glass: 39.76 euros. USB charging port: 33.66 euros. Back cover tape: 2.61 euros. Power button: 2.48 euros. Volume button: 3.21 euros. SIM tray: 7.62 euros. Acrylic protector for broken rear glass: 3.03 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S20 5G

Screen and battery: 197.15 euros. Rear glass: 39.59 euros. USB charging port: 33.15 euros. Back cover tape: 2.23 euros. Power button: 2.48 euros. Volume button: 3.39 euros. SIM tray: 7.62 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Galaxy S20

Screen and battery: 197.15 euros. Rear glass: 39.88 euros. USB charging port: 33.15 euros. Back cover tape: 2.23 euros. Power button: 2.48 euros. Volume button: 3.39 euros. SIM tray: 7.62 euros. Acrylic protector for broken screen glass: 3.87 euros.

Fuente: Samsung Self-repair