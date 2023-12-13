When Christmas arrives, scams in the form of fictitious raffles do not stop growing. Consolidating itself as one of the risks to which users must pay greater attention. The latest scam that has been detected has to do with gift cards that allow you to travel for free for a year. We tell you in advance: it is a scam and, below, we are going to tell you all the details.

Who doesn't want to have unlimited trips for a year? For many of us, this would be a dream. However, we regret breaking any kind of hope in this regard: it is unlikely that any transport company in our country will ever offer it. But, aware of the illusion it arouses, it has been detected that a group of cybercriminals are trying to convince possible victims by alerting them about a Renfe raffle that, in exchange for answering a survey, allows us to win a gift card for our trips to be able to use the service for a full year. Above all, don't bite: it is a scam that, through identity theft, is trying to gain the trust of its potential victims.

No, they are not giving away a year of free travel

“Hello, would you like to travel for free for a year? Take our Christmas survey and you could win a gift card for your travels! Only 1000 lucky people will be the winners, and only for residents of Spain! There are 234 gifts available.”

This is the content of the message that has been detected with which cyber scammers are trying to impersonate the railway company. The final objective of this strategy is to obtain our personal and banking information to be able, without our knowledge, to sign up for a subscription service that will begin to charge us money without having given the relevant authorization.

If we click on the link, we will see how the website we access bears a certain similarity to that of Renfe. Using both our own images and the corporate colors of the railway company. However, if we look at the URL we will realize that it has nothing to do with the official page, with a domain that ends in “clckr.cc”. The first symptom that may already begin to raise our suspicions.

The gift box scam

Once we respond to the survey, a banner appears inviting us to open a series of gift boxes. If we are lucky, in one of them you will find the gift card valid for one year. Once we open a few boxes, we will most likely be awarded the prize in question. And, immediately afterwards, it asks us to share the giveaway through WhatsApp so that it can reach a greater number of people. And, therefore, making the scope of the scam multiply considerably.

If we do not share the publication, we will not be able to claim the prize. So it is a necessary condition to be able to be graceful. When we do so, we go to another web page that asks us to enter both our personal and banking information. However, the final result will have nothing to do with obtaining a gift card, but rather with subscribing to a premium service that will cost us money month after month until we realize and end the subscription in question.