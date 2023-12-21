Erg: agreement with Apex, enters the renewables market in the USA

Erg announces the signing of an important agreement with Apex Clean Energy Holdings Llc (Apex), America's leading independent clean energy developerfor the creation of a strategic partnership with the mission of managing a portfolio of wind and solar plants already operational and potentially developing it.

This operation, explains a note, represents the Group's first step into the overseas market and involves the creation of a holding company under US law in which a wind farm and a solar plant will be contributedboth recently entered into operation, for a total of 317 MW of installed capacity and an estimated production of approximately 1 TWh, as well as a cooperation agreement relating to approximately 1 Gw of new onshore solar and wind projects under development in the United States.

The holding will be 75% owned by Erg and 25% by Apex which will continue with the operational management of the assets. The portfolio consists of an onshore wind farm 224.4 MW located in Iowa and entered into operation in the first half of 2023, with an estimated annual production of over 800 Gwh, and a 92.4 MW photovoltaic park located in Illinois and entered into operation in the second half of 2022, with an estimated annual production of over 150 Gwh, equal to a total of 387 kt of CO2 avoided.

Both plants are located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (Miso), the largest and second largest US electricity market in terms of installed capacity. The two plants benefit from Tax Equity agreements with financial counterparties and will be debt-free at closing. The security of revenues is guaranteed by long-term sales contracts (PPAs) signed with primary corporate counterparties.

The consideration for the acquisition of the 75% majority share is equal to 270 million dollars. The closing of the operation is expected within the first half of 2024 and is subject – inter alia – to obtaining investment approval from some US and European authorities (including Cfius, Hsr Commission, DG- Comp) and to the consent to the change of control by some relevant third parties (including the counterparties of the Tax Equity Investor and the PPA).

“We proudly announce Erg's entry into the US renewables market. A unique opportunity – commented Paolo Merli, CEO of Erg – to continue the growth of our portfolio of activities, increasing its geographical and technological diversification, with the acquisition of primary quality operating plants as well as an important growth prospect through a cooperation agreement for approximately 1 Gw of projects under development. We had the opportunity to appreciate Apex's seriousness, know-how and excellent track record.

We expect to present our strategy and growth targets in the US to the financial community during the first half of next year with the 2024-28 industrial plan. This strategic partnership closes a 2023 of great changes and exceptional growth for Erg, now an increasingly international pure renewable operator”. In the operation, Rothschild&Co acted as financial advisor, the White&Case firm played the role of legal advisor, Ernst&Young played the role of Accounting and Tax Advisor and Credit Agricole played the role of Debt Advisor.

