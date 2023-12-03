Suara.com – It is believed that Samsung will soon launch a new device, namely the Samsung Galaxy A55. The circulating renders reveal the design of the Samsung Galaxy A55 before its release.

Based on this rendering, the Samsung Galaxy A55 looks similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A54. The three cameras on the back are placed vertically and parallel to the LED flash.

The difference between the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A54 is only visible in the screen design. The A55 device actually has a flat display.

Several leaks say that this design will be found on all new Samsung devices released in 2024.

The right frame of the Samsung Galaxy A55 has the power and volume buttons. Meanwhile, the left frame houses the microphone and speaker as well as the SIM card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is believed to use a screen measuring 6.5 inches diagonally with Full HD Plus resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a thickness of 8.2 mm.

Regarding the innards, the Samsung Galaxy A55 relies on the Exynos 1480 SoC with a 50 MP main camera and 25W charging. Unfortunately, the battery capacity used by this device has not yet been revealed.

Even though there have been many leaks and renders circulating regarding the Samsung Galaxy A55, it is still not known for certain when this device will be released in the future.