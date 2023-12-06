If you want to discover the work behind a singer’s tour, the documentary film by Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé It is for you, without leaving aside, of course, all those who are fans of the artist.

Delve into the creative process of one of the greatest figures of contemporary music in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncéwho directs this documentary about the tour with which she surpassed herself.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. SPECIAL/+WHAT CINEMA.

The film chronicles the journey of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour, from its beginning with its opening in Stockholm, Sweden to its finale in Kansas, Missouri. It’s about the intention, the hard work, Beyoncé’s involvement in the entire development of the production, her creative mind and her purpose to create her legacy and master her art.. Met with extraordinary acclaim, this world tour created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.

In 2023, the aforementioned tour became the eighth highest-grossing show of its kind in history.. Which can now be seen on the big screen and with unprecedented access to the work that made this great montage possible.

Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé

By Beyoncé.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Estrenos Cine Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé Beyoncé Documental

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions