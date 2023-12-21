The creative director of Remnant II acknowledges that they are thinking about a new game mode for the multiplayer shooter, something similar to a Battle Royale or wave-based horde mode.

The first Remnant: From the Ashes was a remarkable cooperative shooter, which we enjoyed on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2019. It is now also available on Nintendo Switch, but it was not one of the great games in its genre either.

Therefore, we expected its sequel, Remnant II, to be something similar. However, the Gearbox title has become one of the surprises of 2023, both on PC and consoles.

In fact, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to add Remnant II (and also the first game) to Xbox Game Pass. You no longer have an excuse to try one of the most exciting online shooters in recent years.

The success of Remnant 2 is that it mixes third-person shooter gameplay with online elements, Monster Hunter mechanics, and a progression system similar to that seen in a soulslike.

Its first DLC is now available, and Gearbox working on a second additional content for 2024. Be careful, because they are not the only new features for the PS5, Xbox and PC title.

A survival mode in Remnant 2?

In an interview with Exputer, the game's creative director talks about the development of the second DLC, but also about a new mode that they would like to make a reality.

David Adams does not hide the great enthusiasm they have for this unexpected success. That is why, In addition to the promised DLC 2, they are also thinking about other news to expand the multiplayer shooter in 2024.

To the question of if they will add a new game modeAdams said the following:

''Right now, we are focused on the second DLC, which we are working on. That's the 'official' answer. “The 'unofficial' answer is that we would love to explore a new game mode.”

Come on, at Gearbox they are looking forward to shaping another game mode, which turns Remnant 2 into a different experience. Do you remember the horde mode of Gears of War? Well, something like that, but mixed with Call of Duty Zombies and with a touch of survival.

''Maybe it's not exactly a survival mode, but it's something that goes in the same direction. “We are committed to making three DLCs within the first year of the game's launch.”

He didn't say much more, but Remnant fans are excited about what may be coming in the coming months. Besides, David Adams confirms that there will be a third DLC for next year.

Remnant II is one of the best multiplayer shooters of the moment. You can play it on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and it is available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Its first DLC, The Awakened King, It is included in a lot for 24.99 euroswhich includes the other two pending release.