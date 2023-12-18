Today there was sad news related to the world of cinema, television and video games, since the death of James McCaffrey, who had a great collaboration with the development studio, was reported. Remedy Entertainmentwho said goodbye to the actor recognizing his talent.

James McCaffrey He was a prolific film and television actor who also had a great participation in video games thanks to the Remedy Entertainment games, as he appeared in practically all the installments of the 3 major franchises developed by the studio: Max Payne (Max Payne), Alan Wake (Alex Casey y Thomas Zane) y Control (Zacharahi Trench).

Given the closeness with McCaffrey, Remedy Entertainment issued a statement in which it not only said goodbye to the actor, but also spoke of the mark he left in his community.

“We are very sad to learn of the passing of our dear friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey,” the Finnish studio said in a statement. “His remarkable talent not only brought our characters to life, but also left a lasting impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family in this time of loss.”

Sam Lake remembered actor James McCaffrey

For his part, the creative director of Remedy Entertainment also took the opportunity to remember the actor and how key he was in all the games they worked on. Curiously, of the 4 characters that McCaffrey played in the studio's 3 series, 2 of them (Alex Casey y Max Payne) shared them with Lake, since their appearance was based on the latter, while the actor gave them their voice.

“I am heartbroken to hear the sad news of the passing of James McCaffrey. We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a charming man and a Dear friend. She was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. Nobody could do what he did better,” said the creative. “(…) It was a delight to work with him. I will always cherish the memory of him and miss him. My most sincere condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jim.

At LEVEL UP we also wish the actor peace in his final restlessness and we wish his family a speedy resignation.

