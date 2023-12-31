It may be a little scary for many moviegoers to see a movie again. film you see from the beginning, but the truth is that some of them have become even better than the originals. Perhaps it is because of the technological advances in this new era or because of the way of telling the same story with other nuances, but critics have acclaimed these films for how well both their protagonists and their directors have done when they were released again in the movie theaters.

Over the years the level of filmmaking has evolved radically to the point where it is now the special effects are much more advanced and action scenes can be maneuvered in a much more comfortable and simple way thanks to the incorporation of new technology. But the stories have also improved considerably compared to the films of yesteryear.

Thus, critics have valued the remake of a film more positively than that of the original itself, surpassing it in all its sections, whether in scenes that have been added additionally, in the interpretation of the same dialogues or in the dedication to directing a work that has been liked more by the general public. Below, we share a selection of the remakes most acclaimed by specialized critics.

Casino Royale

In this twenty-first James Bond saga film released in 2006, Daniel Craig stepped into the shoes of the famous fictional detective 007 with a license to kill. This is the remake of the movie Casino Royale from 1967, with the interventions of Woody Allen, as Dr. Noah, and David Niven, in the role of James Bond.

But Martin Campbell's film comes out the winner by convincing the great fans of the film series of the mythical character created by Ian Fleming and currently holds a 94% on the specialized film website Rotten Tomatoes.

Ocean’s Eleven

A gala cast for the remake Ocean’s Eleven has crowned it as one of the best remakes in history. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy García and Brad Pitt crowned the roster of artists that replaced the 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. On Rotten Tomatoes, Steven Soderbergh's film wins by a landslide with a 84% of positive votes.

It

This horror film taken from the work of Stephen King has been one of the most awarded horror remakes in the entire history of cinema. Under the direction of Andy Muschietti and a luxury cast with Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell and Sophia Lillis, among others, the remake of It in 2017 he has distanced himself from the original of Tommy Lee Wallace with Tim Curry playing the famous clown in 1990. The current film reflects a 85% and Rotten Tomatoes.

Mad Max

The saga of films starring Mel Gibson since 1979 does not seem to have caused much of a stir. But it was not until 2015 when they revived this apocalyptic cinematic adventure with George Miller as director in the remake. Mad Max: Fury Road. Featuring prestigious actors such as Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, this film has a score of a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, bordering on perfection.

The thing

John Carpenter's film is already considered one of the greatest masterpieces of science fiction and horror cinema, released in 1982. This film is a revision of the book The thing (The Thing) written by novelist John W. Campbell, and currently has a percentage of 85% positive votes on Rotten Tomatoes.