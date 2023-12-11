If there is something that we gamers love, especially those of us who already have several decades of life behind us, it is games created by fans and that are inspired by classics loved by the community. Projects that sometimes recreate the spirit of these video game legends and add certain improvements, like this version of Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link for PC, created by a Zelda fan.

As seen in an old Reddit post, the creator of the game, nick HoverBat, provided information about this game for those who will come to know it in the future, which provides a complete description of his “fan-made” game ( created by a fan), Zelda 2: Enhanced PC Edition. Game that thanks to a post from a Resetera user, seems to have re-emerged in 2023, with many fans highlighting that it is a complete version with new features, quality of life updates and attractive visuals. “This has been around for over a year and I’ve always been discouraged by how little people seem to know about it or give a shit about it. It’s an incredible update to the original game,” notes one fan.

You can read: “This is unplayable”, Batman: Arkham Trilogy comes to the Nintendo Switch with drops below 15 FPS and cuts in its graphic quality

The game’s developer says he grew up playing the Nintendo title and, although the team loved the original, he felt it “lacked content,” so he built an engine to add more features. “I grew up playing Zelda II and continue to enjoy it to this day. “I love the adventure and combat of the game, but the original feels unfinished and lacking in content, so I built an engine to add more,” he says.

And to do this, he says he used the GameMaker engine and the Tiled level editor to perform a “direct translation”, using the game’s original assembly code. In simple words, a kind of copy paste that allows you to maintain, among other things, the physics of the classic, in addition to the combat, and then add your own characteristics. Although in any case, it says that some of the original mechanics and logic of Zelda 2 have been “modified” for quality of life reasons or to solve some of the original errors.

As for the new features added, they highlight a save system, a dungeon map to show the rooms you have visited so far, a world map, new UI elements, and much more. And among the quality of life changes, these allow Link to retain 25% of his XP when continuing after a “game over”, make the background flash optional, reduce the frequency of the beep when your HP is low, speed of faster dialogue, and more.

You can find the game at the following link and also watch a gameplay video below.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord