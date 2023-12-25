Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan, responded casually to the joke of the General Chair of PBNU, Yahya Staquf about the fact that Vice Presidential Candidate Muhaimin Iskandar would not win in the 2024 presidential election.

Gus Yahya made a joke when attending KH Warson Munawwir's 11th Haul event at the Al Munawwir Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes), Krapyak, Bantul, Yogyakarta, on Saturday, December 23 2023.

Anies did not want to engage in polemics and said that one of his agendas was a pilgrimage to the grave of KH Bisri Mustofa, Monday, December 25 2023, as part of an effort to build friendship and seek wisdom from scholars who have contributed to the spread of Islam.

“And each of us has a task. Let the observers be in charge of observing. Those who have the task, just carry out their main task,” said Anies to journalists, in Rembang, Central Java.

Anies' main task as a presidential candidate at this time is to travel around and socialize ideas.

“Anyone has the right to make comments and predictions. But for us, the important thing is to try and do it and we are quite sure that every day there are more and more views that change is needed,” he said.