El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of welcoming Raphael to the set once again. The singer was with Pablo Motos once again on a night filled with confessions and moments.

As soon as he entered, the artist told what his beginnings were like. According to what he has said, he has been linked to the world of music since he was four years old, where he arrived at the conservatory from which he never left.

After this, Raphael has spoken about one of his biggest secrets: his hair. As he has stated, there is no mystery, he washes it once every two days, it is all his and if he maintains it too, it is due to pure genetics.

Furthermore, he has also taken advantage of his visit to open up to his fans, telling how some of his greatest hits have emerged: “The public is sovereign,” he commented. Don't miss the entire interview!