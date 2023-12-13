Pedro Alonso and Begoña Vargas have been the protagonists of a program that has had moments of all kinds. The actors, who co-star in Berlin, the prequel to La Casa de Papel, spent an unforgettable night with Pablo Motos.

The first thing they commented on during their visit was about the series. The presenter, after seeing how quickly Pedro rose to the acting elite, wanted to know what advice he gives to his colleagues and if Begoña feels some vertigo.

After this, speaking about more personal topics, the actress revealed what the trick is to a perfect nap… sleeping with the keys! “They say it’s very good to take a nap with your keys,” Begoña said.

The two have proven to have a great connection, to be very close and curious. Pedro, who was watching his debut in El Hormiguero, was very comfortable. You can not lose this!