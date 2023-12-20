Kelsey Grammer has been to El Hormiguero for the first time to enjoy an unforgettable night with Pablo Motos and the ants. The actor, recently arrived from Hollywood, had a great time in a program marked by confessions and moments.

As soon as it began, and as it could not be otherwise, the presenter asked him about Frasier, one of the most famous series in history and in which he himself stars. However, the biggest surprise came when he commented that he reads the script shortly before recording so that it comes out more naturally, but that “it can be a little problematic for the rest of the actors.”

Another moment in which all viewers were amazed was when he talked about his role in The Simpsons. Apparently, although few people knew it, Kelsey is the voice of Supporting Actor Bob.

The guest felt so comfortable with Pablo that he even confessed one of his biggest secrets: his hidden tattoo! As he has said, the interpreter decided to engrave his wife's name near his private parts. Incredible!