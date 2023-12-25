loading…

Yemen is a country that supports the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the war in Gaza. Yemen's population is 99 percent Muslim. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The religion of the majority of Yemeni citizens is Islam. Solidarity with Palestinian Muslims means this country also opposes Israel's brutal invasion of Gaza.

Yemen, which is the southernmost country on the Arabian Peninsula, West Asia, has begun to take action regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Previously, the country's militant group; The Houthis, have carried out several attacks on Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Recently, the Yemeni government supported by Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebel group both committed to taking steps to realize a ceasefire in Gaza.

Percentage of Yemeni Citizens' Religion

According to the US Government website, the total population of Yemen is estimated to reach 31 million people by mid-2022. From there, more than 99% of the population is Muslim.

About 65% of followers of Islam in Yemen come from the Sunni Muslim community, and the rest from the Zaydi Shia community. Small sects of Islam are also practiced in remote communities, particularly in the north of the country, according to the International Center for Law and Religious Studies.

The sects of Muslims in Yemen include Shafi'i, Maliki and Hanbali. Others are followers of the Ismailis and the Twelver Shia Imams.

Meanwhile, less than 1% of the population adheres to various other religions, including Bahá'í, Hinduism and Christianity. The country is also home to an indigenous Jewish community, although its population has declined significantly over the past century.

There used to be a Jewish population of tens of thousands, but now numbers around two hundred people living in two communities, in Sanaa and Amran.

Historically, the north and south of Yemen have been politically and religiously divided. Although the two regions have been united for nearly 25 years, underlying tensions still exist and sometimes lead to open conflict.

