loading…

Islam is the majority religion in Bangladesh. The rest are diverse, from Hindus, Buddhists, Bahais, and some are even atheists. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Bangladesh is a South Asian country that borders India and Myanmar. The country, which became independent on March 26 1971, has a society that is religiously oriented.

This country, which has around 169.4 million people, is divided into several religions. Starting from Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, Catholicism, to Buddhism.

Even though it is surrounded by Hindu and Buddhist majority countries, apparently Bangladesh is a Muslim majority country.

Percentage of Religious Followers in Bangladesh

Reporting from the US Government website, according to the 2022 national government census, Sunni Muslims constitute around 91 percent of the population, followed by Hindus at around 8 percent.

The remainder of the population is predominantly Christian, with around 400,000 Roman Catholics, and around one million Theravada-Hinayana Buddhists.

The country also has small numbers of Shia Muslims, Ahmadi Muslims, Baha'is, animists, ISKCON members, agnostics, and atheists.

Of these figures, Bangladesh has the fifth largest Muslim population in the world according to the Cultural Atlas. Muslim communities in Bangladesh and the Bengal region generally developed independently of the dominant Islamic currents in India and Pakistan.

Islam plays an important role in the personal and political lives of the majority of Bangladesh's population.

Making Islam the official religion of Bangladesh through a constitutional amendment in 1988, but the right to freedom of religion is maintained by the state.

Islam has long been a fundamental element in society. In fact, this religion has formed a strong culture in the country.

Ethnic minorities concentrated in the CHT and northern districts generally adhere to non-Islamic religions, such as Buddhism. The Garo tribe in Mymensingh is mostly Christian, as are some of the Santal tribes in Gaibandha.

The largest non-citizen population is the Rohingya. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees since 2017, around 774,000 Rohingya who fled the genocide in Burma have taken refuge in the country, bringing the total to more than 950,000. This is also what makes Islam more dominant in Bangladesh.

(but)