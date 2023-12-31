Suara.com – Long awaited since the end of 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is certain to launch in 2024. Ahead of its arrival, here are the leaked prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series.

According to the plan, Samsung will introduce three new devices, namely the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 17 2024.

The latest leak reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series will be sold at a more affordable price. This device will later be released at a special Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 18 2024 in South Korea. However, the event will be held simultaneously in San Jose, California.

Not only introducing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung will also bring the latest artificial intelligence from its family, called Galaxy AI.

Will be released soon in early 2024, here are the details of the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series in terms of sales prices in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (128 GB): 899 euros or IDR 15.4 millionSamsung Galaxy S24 (256 GB): 959 euros or IDR 16.5 millionSamsung Galaxy S24 Plus (256 GB): 1,149 euros or IDR 19.7 millionSamsung Galaxy S24 Plus (512 GB): 1,269 euros or Rp. 21.8 millionSamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256 GB): 1,449 euros or Rp. 24.9 millionSamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512 GB): 1,569 euros or Rp. 26.9 millionSamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (1 TB): 1,809 euros or IDR 31.1 million

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series in Indonesia has not yet been confirmed. You need to be patient until this device is officially released in Indonesia.