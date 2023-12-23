Generally, when we look for PlayStation 5 offers, many users try to find the one that requires the least investment. Thanks to the compatibility of the console with the previous generation, it is even possible to launch a new console without a game to accompany it, something totally unthinkable in previous generations. However, we all like to get a new console and be able to get the most out of it with a totally new game. Therefore, below we have made a compilation of the cheapest PS5 packs that we can find in different establishments.

PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2





Although on other occasions PcComponentes has had prices that are too high with its packs, the truth is that right now it is one of the places to find the PlayStation 5 at the best price, in pack format. In fact, at this time we can find the PS5 Slim alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for only 589.00 euros, its historical minimum price. It is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the new Sony console along with one of the best exclusives that the console has today.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok





If we talk about a powerful exclusive, there is no doubt that God of War Ragnarok is one of the games that can best carry that label as a flag. This pack has been really popular during Black Friday, but that does not mean that we can still continue enjoying stock at a good price even before Christmas. Specifically, we can get the PS5 next to the Santa Monica game for 569.00 euros at Carrefour.

PlayStation 5 Standard 825GB with God of War Ragnarok

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 Slim + Uncharted Legacy of Thieves + Gran Turismo 7 + Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales





Despite not having been with us for almost a month, the new PlayStation 5 Slim has also been the subject of offers in recent days. This new console is characterized, in addition to its more compact size, by the possibility of attaching and detaching the disc player from the console as desired, thus being able to choose between having a digital or traditional model. And thanks to Carrefour, we can now get the PS5 Slim along with Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, Gran Turismo 7 and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Moralesfor only 599.00 euros.

Playstation 5 Slim Standard D Console 1TB + Sony Gran Turismo 7 Triple Pack + Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales + Uncharted Legacy of Thieves

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 Slim + Hogwarts Legacy





One of the big surprises of the year has been the one starring Hogwarts Legacy. The Warner Bros Games game has not only made an impact because it is a truly complete game, with a combat system and setting worthy of praise; but also for having managed to be the best-selling game of the year in many territories, a truly remarkable milestone. Well, if you are a Harry Potter lover, now you can find the PS5 Slim y Hogwarts Legacy for 579.00 euros at Carrefour.

Playstation 5 PS5 D Standard 1TB Console + Hogwarts Legacy

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Playstation 5 Slim Estándar D 1TB + Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade + Forspoken + Sonic Frontiers





To finish, we have another pack that will be a delight for those who want to have hours and hours of entertainment, without the need to invest even one more euro in the months following getting the console. Specifically, in this pack that is also present at Carrefour, we can find the new PlayStation 5 Slim accompanied by games like Sonic Frontiers, Forspoken or Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for only 599.00 euros, a real bargain.

Consola Playstation 5 Slim Estándar D 1TB + Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade + Forspoken + Sonic Frontiers

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from 3DJuegos on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Super offers available today

HP Victus 16-d1040ns Intel Core i7-12700H/32GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1”

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro QG240YS3 23.8″ LED FullHD 180Hz FreeSync Premium

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Image | Charles Sims on Unsplash, PlayStation

In VidaExtra Selection | Dress up as a video game for Christmas: five Christmas sweaters that will be the envy of your brother-in-law

In VidaExtra | The five best alternatives to the Steam Deck. Which one to buy? Tips and recommendations