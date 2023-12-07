2023 has not yet ended, but the teams and the Federation are already active behind the scenes in view of next season, both in terms of defining the characteristics of the cars that will take to the track in 2024 and the new regulations.

In fact, in Baku, during the week of the FIA ​​General Assembly, the World Council met for the last time this year, before the great closing ceremony of the season where the prizes will be awarded to the winners of the various championships. Taking advantage of the occasion, the World Council approved the changes proposed at the latest F1 Commission meeting, as well as ratifying the first draft calendar for the next championship.

Among the issues on which F1 and the FIA ​​have agreed to focus is that of safety, addressed on multiple levels. For the pilots, precise indications have been introduced within the technical regulations which will improve the cooling inside the cockpit in order to combat the extreme heat experienced this year in Qatar. A separate discussion was also dedicated to the calendar, especially with a view to the future, with the aim of understanding how to safeguard the well-being and health of all staff traveling during the season, which is now increasingly longer and full of events.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Detail McLaren MCL60

Tight on the metal elements on the bottom

However, the safety issue is not linked to these two aspects alone, given that it was also decided to intervene on some elements of the single-seaters that could represent a danger. The FIA ​​has in fact approved a change to the technical regulations for 2024 for which it was decided to reduce the number and weight of the metal reinforcements mounted on the bottom, identified as risk elements in the event that they were to detach from the car due to too hard passage on the curbs or in the event of contact with another car.

The article in question is 3.16.4, which describes in detail which metal components or inserts are not permitted, as well as in which areas the ban has been imposed. At a regulatory level, the fund is made up of several components, substantially divided into four fundamental areas: “Floor Body” (the main central structure), “Floor Edge Wing” (the outermost part where the teams intervene during the season with numerous innovations techniques), “Floor Fences” (the most advanced part where the entrances to the venturi channels and the external element that simulates the bargeboard reside) in addition to the classic skate placed in the lower area.

In the area defined as “Floor Edge Wing”, metal inserts were excluded, while in the other two areas linked to the bottom, elements were prohibited in some specific areas to reduce risks. However, several exceptions will be granted, both to limit the consumption of certain elements and for structural reasons. In fact, to provide a structural bond between the main part of the bottom and the most external one, it is allowed to use a maximum of twelve support inserts (called brakect), divided equally into six for each side. In addition to having specific dimensions, such as the fact that they must not be thicker than 5 millimeters, starting next year their mass must be less than 100 grams and the total weight of the six brackets on each side must not exceed 500 grams.

Furthermore, the support hooks for the tie rod that supports the floor can still be mounted on the car, but this is also limited to a maximum of 100 grams of weight. Finally, an exception has also been made for those inserts that help to limit the consumption of the base, therefore of reinforcement, provided that the mass of each element is less than 30 grams and that their total combined weight does not exceed 300 grams total. for each side of the car.

The TD045 comes into play on Power Units

However, the tightening of metal inserts in the bottom is not the only issue worth paying attention to. As part of the FIA’s growing commitment to ensuring compliance with budget cap rules, the governing body spoke out a few months ago regarding the use of special project divisions outside of the racing teams. F1, which some suspected was being used to make performance gains.

In recent years it has been a fairly common practice to derive some of the staff on external technical projects to exploit the knowledge acquired in F1 and thus extend the company’s business. For example, Red Bull has its Advanced Technology division, McLaren has Applied Technologies, Mercedes has Applied Science and Aston Martin can rely on recently established Performance Technologies.

But following suspicions that some manufacturers were gaming the system by using these divisions to deepen F1 knowledge outside the budget cap with the aim of later bringing those intellectual properties back into the team, the FIA ​​decided to impose a technical directive imposed around mid-season. With TD45 it was established that, although teams are free to manage these special divisions, any intellectual property arising from them that is used by F1 teams must be accounted for within the budget cap, and therefore cannot be considered as a “free” resource.

Photo by: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing RB19, Power Unit

This directive was somehow applied not only to the aerodynamic part of the car, but also on the Power Unit front. In fact, in the financial regulation linked to the motorsport part, an article has been inserted which indicates that all those activities that were previously considered external, following the TD045, will now have to be included in the costs accounted for during the season, both for 2024 and 2025.

“If during the full year period ending 31 December 2024, conditions that have led a Power Unit Manufacturer to believe that a particular non-Power Unit activity undertaken in the previous Full Year Period (therefore refers to the previous season) have ceased following the introduction of TD045, all costs relating to this activity that had been excluded in the period of the previous year must be included in the relevant costs”, reads the regulation.

