2023 isn't over yet and the possibility of signing up for one of the most exciting 2024 off-road events of the year is already open. The specialists at Sterrare è Umano have great things in store for all adventouring enthusiasts

December 22, 2023

It will be held in the land ofAbruzzoto be precise a Montesilvano in the province of Pescara the event that from 25 to 28 April 2024 will be able to give joy and happiness to many fans of off road. Enthusiasts will be able to try their hand at a route of 600 kilometers with the classic daisy structure; completely new routes compared to previous editions and capable of satisfying the most experts also thanks to the possibility of navigating with GPX track or paper or electronic Roadbook, but even those approaching for the first time to this kind of experience and wants to do it in a safe and complete context.

Registration for the Sterrare è Umano Trophy 2024 is now open

Nerve center of the event a village of 8000 m2 well crowded with exhibition stands of many industry players, producers of special accessories, motorcycle manufacturers and much more; all in the name of a truly immersive experience in a way that year after year continues to garner the interest of an ever-wider audience.

Registrations are therefore open on the website sterrareumano.it, where you will also find the costs (for those who book by February 28th they will be discounted) and all the necessary information. Now it's up to you not to miss the opportunity, you still have time to give yourself a nice Christmas present!

