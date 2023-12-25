Suara.com – Responding to accusations by some parties that Vice Presidential Candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka did not answer Mahfud MD's question regarding the tax ratio, Prabowo Gibran's National Campaign Team spoke up. According to TKN spokesperson, Puteri Komarudin, Gibran actually answered intelligently and thoroughly. Covers more substantive things, beyond the definitions and numbers in question.

“As for numbers, the actual ratio is clear. It is in our vision and mission that 23% is the ratio of state revenues to GDP, so it is not a tax ratio. “Our Tax Ratio target is also clearly stated, 18%,” he explained.

According to Puteri, Gibran actually answered an implied question from Mahfud MD, namely that Prabowo Gibran would increase rates for taxpayers.

“Mas Gibran is smart in knowing the implied meaning of the question. And immediately answered with a strategy to increase state revenue without burdening taxpayers who are already tax compliant. “Mas Wali even uses the term 'hunting in the zoo', this is a term that is common in the world of taxation,” he explained.

The term 'hunting in the zoo', continued the member of DPR Commission 11 who is a working partner of the Ministry of Finance, refers to efforts not to burden taxpayers who have already paid taxes. However, the effort that will be made is to enlarge the zoo.

“This means there will be efforts to increase taxpayers, extensification efforts. Mas Gibran even provided data on the number of our taxpayers which is still small, 30%. “We need to emphasize that we are increasing the tax ratio, not the tax rate,” he explained.

Gibran, continued Puteri, was also able to capture the sensitivity of efforts to increase state revenues. He guarantees that MSMEs and entrepreneurs do not need to worry about burdensome taxes.

“Mas Gibran said straight away, there's no need to worry. Because for MSMEs with income below 500 million, the tax will remain zero. “This is to prove that efforts to increase state revenues will not burden MSME entrepreneurs,” he explained.

This Golkar Party politician also later assessed that the post-debate discussion which criticized that the Vice Presidential Candidate No. 2 did not answer questions was a less substantive response compared to what was conveyed by Gibran.

“In our opinion, Mas Gibran's performance that night was extraordinary. Very holistic, mastering problems and solutions. Provides a shock effect. So the criticism directed at him after the debate was less than substantive. “Once again, this proves that Mas Gibran is worthy of being vice president, and young people are capable if given the opportunity,” concluded Puteri Komarudin.