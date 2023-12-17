Suara.com – Thousands of cigarette workers in Kudus Regency declared their support for Candidate Pair for President and Deputy President number 2, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This candidate pair is supported because it is considered to have a number of superior programs.

This support was received by labor representatives from the Secretary of Prabowo Gibran's National Campaign Team, Nusron Wahid in Kudus.

In his declaration, labor representative Subaan said that Prabowo and Gibran could encourage the growth of Indonesia's economic sector.

“We Kudus Regency workers support increasing quality employment opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, developing creative industries and sustainable infrastructure development,” said Subaan in his statement, Sunday (17/12/2023).

“We declare that we support Prabowo-Gibran as President and Vice President 2024 – 2029,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Nusron Wahid said that this support made his party more confident that Prabowo and Gibran would be able to win the 2024 presidential election.

“Thank you for the support of cigarette workers in Kudus and surrounding areas. With this support we become more confident and self-confident. “God willing, Prabowo Gibran will win the 2024 presidential election. Thank God we can win one round,” said Nusron.

He said that Prabowo-Gibran was committed to paying attention to and fighting for the welfare of workers, including cigarette and tobacco workers.

“Especially for the cigarette industry, Prabowo Gibran will maintain its sustainability. Because this is a typical Indonesian product. “Don't let us lose out to white cigarettes, especially those from foreign products,” he said.

Nusron said one of the reasons Prabowo-Gibran was supported was because they had a campaign promise to distribute free lunches and milk. Through this program, it is hoped that the nutrition of the workers' children can be fulfilled every day.

“Prabowo-Gibran will have a free lunch and milk program for our children who are still in school. “Maybe some of the workers have to work all day or in shifts, so they don't have time to prepare nutritious lunches for the children,” he said.

“We hope that this program will be a solution so that workers' children will become smart and healthy,” added Nusron in conclusion.