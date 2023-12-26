Suara.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said that the problem of Rohingya refugees coming to Indonesia must be faced with an integralistic approach. Because, according to him, the main thing that must be considered is protecting the interests of the Indonesian people and nation.

He expressed this after visiting a gathering and prayer event with Acehnese ulama and community leaders at the Hermes Palace Hotel Ballroom, Banda Aceh, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

“The Rohingya problem, this is a world problem. Concerning several countries, of course Indonesia, we must approach it with an integralistic attitude and approach,” said Prabowo.

He explained that the Indonesian government had tried to coordinate with international bodies such as the United Nations (UN) in dealing with the Rohingya refugee problem. Nevertheless, an integralistic approach must be prioritized in ensuring the national interests of the country.

“We coordinate with international bodies, the UN and so on. But of course we must prioritize the interests of our own people and our national interests,” he added.

There are still many Indonesian people who need more attention and assistance because life is difficult, continued Prabowo. So, it would be very unfair to ignore the interests of the people and accept all Rohingya refugees.

“That there are still many of our people whose lives are still difficult. So it is not fair if we have to accept all the refugees, it is our burden. Even though from a humanitarian perspective we also have a sense of solidarity that wants to help and so on,” he said.

“So this requires an integralistic approach, but once again in the end we have to protect the interests of our people and our nation,” concluded Prabowo.